Islamabad, Nov 22 (PTI) Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi said her husband's troubles began following a trip to Saudi Arabia, triggering a row on Friday for apparently criticising a friendly country.

Khan, 72, who is incarcerated in the Adiala Jail since August last year, has, however, defended his wife and said Bibi "did not mention Saudi Arabia at all".

Khan's statement on X comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa flayed Bushra Bibi over her video clip posted on X.

In a video statement on Thursday, Bibi said Khan's problems began when he visited Medina and was seen coming out of his plane without shoes.

She claimed then army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa received calls after the incident. “Soon after Khan's return, Bajwa started getting calls ‘Ye tum kya utha key laa aaye ho (whom have you brought)? We are ending the Sharia system in this country and you have brought promoters of Sharia',” she said referring to Khan's September 2018 visit.

The video was meant to motivate supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to join the protest on Sunday in Islamabad but instead kicked up controversy due to the indirect reference towards Saudi Arabia's alleged role in his ouster from power.

Saudi Arabia and China have been two of Pakistan's biggest supporters helping it tide over the economic crisis.

However, in the 9:27-minute video, which is also available on PTI's official X handle, Bushra Biwi did not name any country.

Khan, 72, has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was dismissed through a no-confidence motion in 2022.

Khan in a statement on X clarified that Bibi “didn't mention Saudi Arabia at all” and insisted that Saudi Arabia had been a steadfast ally.

He recalled that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reached out to him after he was wounded in an assassination attempt last November.

Khan reiterated that his wife was not involved in politics and her message to the nation merely echoed his words in anticipation of the November 24 protest.

He described the event as a day to “break free from slavery”, framing it as a pivotal moment for Pakistanis to choose between "the yoke of submission” or “the crown of freedom”.

Khan also asserted that his government's downfall was orchestrated by former army chief General Qamar Bajwa and accused him of preventing investigations into the alleged conspiracy.

Sharif, however, said the recent statements against Saudi Arabia were deeply antagonistic and detrimental to Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony, Sharif warned the propaganda targeting Saudi Arabia was against the national interest.

“I will, unfortunately, have to mention some events here because … a statement has come out yesterday, which I think there can be no greater enmity against Pakistan than this that you spew venom against the country that has never demanded anything in return and always opened its doors for Pakistan,” he said in an apparent reference to Bibi's remarks.

The premier said no one would be allowed to play with the country's interests when it came to brotherly allies such as Saudi Arabia and urged the nation to counter it.

General Bajwa swiftly refuted Bibi's statement. Talking to Express News TV, Bajwa termed Bibi's statement as a “pack of lies,” asking how a friendly country could interfere in Pakistan's internal affairs.

He pointed out that the OIC Summit (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) was held in Islamabad in March 2022 and questioned if there had been any tension in the ties between both countries, would Saudi Arabia have allowed the summit to take place in Pakistan?

Detailing Khan's visit to the Kingdom, Bajwa said Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman himself came to receive the former premier in Jeddah. “Shah Mehmood Qureshi and I were present at the dinner during the visit,” said Bajwa.

Defence minister Asif Khawaja, addressing a press conference, condemned Bushra Biwi's statement and said that Pakistan enjoys close ties with the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia has played a critical role in helping Pakistan in the current economic crisis,” he said.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar remarked in response to media queries that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are “close friends and brothers. This relationship is based on mutual respect.”

“We have great admiration for Saudi Arabia's journey of development and prosperity. The Pakistani nation is proud of its close relationship with Saudi Arabia, which has always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin,” he added.

He said implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point-scoring is “regrettable” and indicative of a desperate mindset, and added: “We urge all political forces to desist from compromising Pakistan's foreign policy in pursuance of their political objectives.”

Also, Information Minister Atta Tarar said Saudi Arabia has always provided support to Pakistan at difficult times, adding it is condemnable to make irresponsible statements regarding friendly countries.

He termed “false and unwarranted statements” for political gain a condemnable act.

The information minister said the PTI had earlier levelled allegations against the US for hatching conspiracy and reminded it is against the national interest to negatively politicise Pakistan's friendly countries.

Newspaper Dawn reported that the claims made by the former first lady about an alleged foreign conspiracy in the ouster of her husband's government have taken even the PTI leaders by surprise, some of whom are questioning the “controversial statement” issued just days before the protest in Islamabad.

Talking to Dawn, PTI leaders said the party's top leadership was “committing mistakes” at crucial moments and taking the party's months-long momentum back “to square one.”

A senior party leader said Khan might have got bail in the remaining May 9 cases, but his wife's controversial remarks might alter that scenario.

A member of the PTI lawyers' wing called the claims a “bombshell.” The advocate lamented that the party had become “leaderless and directionless” and mistakes were being committed at crucial times.

None of the leaders had the courage and heart to lead the party, he said, adding that Khan and the PTI are toeing one line, while the mid-tier leadership has been rudderless.

In a post on X, PTI activist and singer Salman Ahmad called Bushra Bibi “corrupt and greedy” who, along with her family and friends, was a “constant source of embarrassment” for Khan.

He said it was “disgusting” to say that the former prime minister was removed because he walked barefoot in Medina.

Just last week, Pakistan assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it remained hopeful of receiving oil from Saudi Arabia on deferred payments, apart from some help from China, to fill the USD 5 billion external funding gap.

The PTI gave a call last week for a long march to Islamabad to press for three demands: the release of the incarcerated party founder, against the alleged “stolen mandate” during the February 8 elections and restoration of the judiciary by revoking the recent 26th amendment to the Constitution that granted legislators more power in appointing top judges.

