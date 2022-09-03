New Delhi, September 3: In a back-to-back incident of Indians being targeted in the United States, a fresh video has surfaced but this time from a European country where an Indian man is allegedly being called a "parasite" and a "genocider".

An undated clip went viral on social media platforms which shows an Indian man, whose identity has not been established yet, is being targeted by an attacker who calls himself an American trails behind him yelling racial epithets. The latest incident took place in Poland allegedly by an American in the European country. The attacker in the video identified him as an American and a "White". UK Tumbles Behind India To Become World's 6th Largest Economy.

Furthermore, in the video, the man could be heard saying "Stop filming me", but the attacker said he had the right to film him as it was his country.

"Why are you in Poland?" the attacker could be heard in the video. "Why are you filming me?" the man believed to be Indian, said. "Because I am from America... and in America, there's too many you guys. So why are you in Poland?" the attacker said further.

He continued to ask: "do you think you can just invade Poland? You have your own country. How come you not go back to your country?" The Indian evaded him and kept on walking.

Watch video:

He's from America but is in Poland because he's a white man which makes him think he has the right to police immigrants in "his homeland" Repulsive behavior, hopefully, he is recognized pic.twitter.com/MqAG5J5s6g — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) September 1, 2022

"Europeans want to know why you are coming to white man's land to take off from our hard work. Why don't you build your own country? Why are you being a parasite? You are genociding our race. You are an invader. Go home, invader. We don't want you in Europe. Poland for Polish only. You are not Polish," he said. Racist Attack: Indian Man Racially Abused, Harassed by American in Poland, Told ‘You Are Genociding Our Race’ (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, earlier an Indian-American man had to face a slew of racist slurs and anti-Hindu remarks in the US state of California. Krishnan Jayaraman was verbally attacked by California man Tejinder Singh in the Taco Bell in Fremont on August 21, US media reports said.

The long video recording shows a portion of the interaction between Tejinder and Jayaraman where the former can be seen and heard directing religious slurs and derogatory comments to the person holding the camera.

"Walking around with your f**king toes out. B**ch, this isn't India. You f**ked India up," Tejinder, 37, says in the video. "You disgusting with your H-1B visa. ...Nobody comes in the public like this, you dirty Hindu," he continued in his vile

This incident follows an American woman who was arrested in the US state of Texas after a video of her racially abusing and assaulting Indian-American women went viral on social media. The incident took place in Dallas.

The attacker, who claims to be a Mexican born in the US, is seen asking a group of Indian-American women to "go back to India".

