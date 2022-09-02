A video of a white man racially harassing and heckling an Indian man in Poland is going viral on the internet. The white man filming the video rushes toward the Indian man and starts verbally abusing him continuously for about 4 minutes. The white man can be heard saying, “You’re genociding our race. You’re an invader. Go home, invader. We don’t want you in Europe. Poland for Polish. You’re not Polish, why are you here?” Meanwhile, the Indian man can be heard politely asking him to stop filming him. Several such videos of racial abuse on Indians in foreign soil have emerged in past few days.

Watch Video:

