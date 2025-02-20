Johannesburg, Feb 20 (PTI) The inaugural Fusion Fest to be hosted in South Africa's capital city of Pretoria on Saturday by the local subsidiary of Mahindra is an innovative attempt which will also support a number of charities through fusing the arts and culture of the diverse communities that make up what is popularly known as the Rainbow Nation.

The event will also provide opportunities for emerging artists on a huge platform.

“The idea for the Fusion Fest was born out of Mahindra's motto of ‘Rise' and if it works this year, we will certainly consider making it a regular affair,” Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa, told PTI in an interview.

Gupta said this was the first time that that there would be a fusion of the different music genres among the various population groups, combined with leading fashions designers and artists work on display on such a massive scale.

He said there had been wide consultation with partners who concurred that music touches the lives of every person in South Africa, while ethnic fashion also has a very huge following here.

“We added art and created the Mahindra Fusion Fest, which we felt would add unique value to the concept. It is the first time in South Africa that a concert of this nature is happening, where the top 12 leading chart-busting artists are being engaged by us to perform in four separate fusion acts of around 35 minutes each.

“Our partners in the venture have also agreed to contribute by donating to their favourite charities,” Gupta said.

“The very different genres of South African music give resonance with everybody and them coming together and creating a fusion is where the ‘Together We Rise' theme comes into play – creating something new that will appeal to everyone,” he said.

Gupta said the works of emerging artists who participated in a competition with Mahindra would also feature at the show.

“We invited them to bring their original creations and play them in our vehicles at our showrooms on the Harmon Kardon equipment in them. We got multiple entries with some brilliant artists and that has led to a further depth in the Fusion Fest to also provide a platform for new artists.

“We have involved leading fashion designer Thula Sindi, whose store ‘Africa Rise' ties in well with Mahindra's motto of ‘Rise'. He is working with 60 budding fashion designers and at the Fusion Fest he will be rolling out a new line of fashion clothing which showcases their work as well. This is another way of furthering our theme of ‘Together we Rise',” Gupta said.

“We have also engaged street artists who have already started sculpting some work which they will continue with on the side of the stage for unveiling at the end of the show,” he added.

