Kathmandu, Feb 4 (PTI) Two students aged seven and eight respectively were crushed to death after a tree fell on them due to a heavy storm in Dhanusha district in southern Nepal, while a 45-year-old woman from Rautahat died after a stiff windstorm caused her house to collapse on her, as a westerly low-pressure system has resulted in inclement weather across the Himalayan nation, authorities said on Friday.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, the southern provinces are likely to witness moderate rain accompanied by lightning, hail and a gust of winds in the coming days, with the mountainous terrains in the north is expected to experience snowfall, causing temperatures to plummet.

The weather is likely to improve across Nepal from Sunday.

On Friday, the hill stations surrounding the Kathmandu Valley including Chandragiri, Phulchoki and Nagarkot witnessed heavy snowfall, while Namche Bazaar was blanketed in at least two feet of snow with the temperate plummeting to minus eight degrees Celsius, causing life to come to a standstill, officials said.

This is the third spell of snowfall in this season.

Meanwhile, domestic and international flights from the Tribhuvan International Airport were affected due to adverse weather condition on Friday.

Some flights were delayed and others cancelled, according to the Tribhuvan International Airport office officials.

