London [UK], December 16 (ANI): Shared priorities with India including climate change and COVID-19 make it a key global partner for the United Kingdom, Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Wednesday.

Barton, a former British High Commissioner to India, made the comments after re-tweeting remarks of UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who is in a four-day visit to India

"Our shared priorities on issues like ClimateChange and COVID-19 make India, a key global partner for the UK," Barton said.

Raab, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, said that the UK is committed to building a closer relationship with India.

"I met @narendramodi today to discuss our joint vision, a 10-year roadmap to create jobs for Britons and Indians, defend our security and work together as a force for good in the Indo-Pacific," Raab said in a tweet.

Dominic Raab had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed opportunities in a post-Covid, post-Brexit world for a stronger India-UK partnership. (ANI)

