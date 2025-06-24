Secretary (East) P Kumaran represented the Indian Government at the memorial service held by the Canadian and Irish Embassies at Canada House to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the AI-182 Kanishka bombing (Image Credit: X/@MEAIndia)

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Secretary (East) P Kumaran represented the Indian Government at a solemn memorial service held by the Canadian and Irish Embassies at Canada House. The ceremony marked the 40th anniversary of the tragic Air India Flight 182 Kanishka bombing.

In a post on X on Monday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (East) Shri P. Kumaran represented Govt of India at the memorial service held by Canadian and Irish Embassies at Canada House to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the AI-182 Kanishka bombing. The aches and echoes of that dastardly terrorist act, even after 40 years, are still with us. And they demand redressal and closure."

On June 23, 1985, Air India Flight 182 was blown up by the Canada-based Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa near Cork in Ireland, resulting in the deaths of all 329 passengers on board.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid homage to those who lost their lives in the attack and described it "as one of the worst acts of terrorism." He emphasised that the anniversary of the attack is a "stark reminder of why the world must show zero tolerance towards terrorism and violent extremism."

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "On the 40th anniversary of Air India 182 'Kanishka' bombing, we honour the memory of the 329 lives lost in one of the worst acts of terrorism. A stark reminder of why the world must show zero tolerance towards terrorism and violent extremism."

On Monday, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Irish Prime Minister, Micheal Martin, and Canadian Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, laid a wreath at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork, Ireland, to pay homage to the victims of the Kanishka bombing.

Hardeep Singh Puri signed the Visitors Book at the Ahakista Memorial in Ireland and paid tributes to the Air India Kanishka bombing victims. An Indian delegation, led by Hardeep Singh Puri, visited Ireland to attend the event marking the 40th anniversary of the Kanishka terror attack.

Sharing the pictures of the memorial service, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "United against Terrorism: "40th anniversary of Air India Flight 182 Kanishka bombing."

"On behalf of the people and Government of India, a 7-member delegation led by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas @HardeepSPuri paid tributes to the victims at the Ahakista Memorial in County Cork, Ireland. Irish Prime Minister HE @MichealMartinTD, Canadian Minister of Public Safety HE Gary Anandasangaree @gary_srp and families of the victims joined the memorial service," he added.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka) bombing, Puri said, "The world needs to come together - not only in isolated episodes of solemn mourning such as these, but in collective, proactive efforts to combat terrorism."

Recalling the tragedy of June 23, 1985, when Air India Flight 182 was destroyed mid-air by a bomb planted by Canada-based terrorists, killing all 329 on board, including over 80 children, Puri said the tragedy was not an accident but a "deliberate, heinous act carried out by fringe elements seeking to divide India."

The Minister stressed that terrorism and extremism are not issues of the past but present-day threats that continue to endanger innocent lives across the world.

"India has suffered the scourge of terrorism for decades -- from Jammu & Kashmir to Punjab to Mumbai. Time and again, our people have endured bombings, assassinations, and atrocities," he said, while noting that countries across the world are grappling with this problem as he highlighted that global terrorism-related deaths increased by 22 per cent in 2024.

Calling upon the Government of Canada to join India in countering this shared threat, Puri said: "Canada is a valued partner and friend. We share vibrant cultural and economic relations with each other. India and Canada are bound by democratic traditions." (ANI)

