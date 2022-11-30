Dhaka, Nov 30 (PTI) Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here on Wednesday during which they pledged to work together to curb terrorism in the region.

Verma, a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, met Hasina a month after presenting his credentials to President Abdul Hamid on October 27.

“India has a policy for neighbouring countries. But Bangladesh gets the highest priority. Bangladesh always gets priority in any case,” Verma was quoted as saying by a PMO spokesperson during his meeting with Prime Minister Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence.

Noting that Bangladesh is "a very good friend" of India, Verma said the two countries will work together to stamp out terrorism in the region.

Echoing the envoy's comments, Hasina said Bangladesh has vowed not to allow terrorists to use its soil.

"(The ruling) Awami League never ever pampers terrorism and it never allows the use of Bangladesh soil for the purpose," she said.

She also said her government believes that terrorism has no religion and boundaries.

Hasina said she believes that Bangladesh and India could resolve all outstanding issues, including Teesta river water sharing, through dialogue.

According to the PMO spokesperson, Verma told Hasina that bilateral trade and connectivity increased remarkably in recent times, while the prime minister said she expects Indian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh's economic zones. Bangladesh has 100 economic zones.

Hasina and Verma also discussed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) for facilitating economic relations between the two countries.

Verma said India is willing to cooperate with Bangladesh in power and energy sectors.

He appreciated the socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Hasina, the PMO spokesperson said.

