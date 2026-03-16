Tehran [Iran], March 16 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Iran on Monday cautioned Indian citizens against attempting to cross the borders without the knowledge of the Embassy.

In its statement, the Embassy said, "In continuation/ reiteration of our advisory of March 9, all Indian nationals currently in Iran are strictly advised not to approach or attempt to cross any land border of Iran for onward travel without prior and explicit coordination with the Embassy of India, Tehran."

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"The Embassy is in regular contact with members of the Indian community, and coordinated arrangements are being undertaken wherever necessary. Uncoordinated movement toward land borders is strongly discouraged," it said.

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The Embassy further said that Indian nationals who attempt to leave Iran via land borders without the knowledge and guidance of the Embassy are highly likely to encounter serious logistical and immigration difficulties.

"Please note that the Embassy will not be in a position to provide assistance once individuals move outside Iranian territory without prior coordination," it said.

"All Indian nationals in Iran are therefore urged to strictly follow Embassy advisories and remain in touch with official channels and before undertaking any travel," it added.

Earlier in the day, in the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs provided an update on the status of Indian nationals in the region and informed that Indian Missions remain in close contact with the Indian community.

"India continues to closely monitor the situation concerning Indian nationals in Iran, with their safety and well-being remaining the highest priority. Over 550 Indian nationals in Iran have crossed into Armenia through the land border with facilitation from the Embassy of India in Tehran, while over 90 nationals have also crossed into Azerbaijan," the MEA said.

The Embassy of India in Tehran remains fully operational. Over the last few days, they have relocated Indian students from locations outside Tehran to safer places within Iran. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)