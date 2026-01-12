Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday said that concluding the negotiation of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union is essential to unlocking the full potential of India-Germany economic relations, while describing India as a "desired partner" and a "partner of choice" for Berlin.

Speaking in Gandhinagar, during a joint Press Conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chancellor Merz said, "To tap into the full potential of India-Germany economic relations, we need to conclude the negotiations on a free trade agreement between India and the European Union."

Highlighting the importance Germany attaches to its partnership with India, Merz said, "India is a desired partner, a partner of choice for Germany," underlining the strategic and economic significance of bilateral ties.

Addressing global developments, the German Chancellor said the international order is undergoing significant change and noted the strategic importance of defence cooperation between the two countries.

He further noted that both sides have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in defence industry development, production, innovation, and strengthening global supply chains.

"The world order is changing as we meet here. It is marked by great power politics and thinking of spheres of influence. We have to brace ourselves against the rough winds," the Chancellor said.

"We want to deepen cooperation of our defence industries and this has strategic significance... We signed an MoU on closer cooperation between our defence industries on the development, production and promotion of innovation and the strengthening of global supply chains," he added.

During the joint press conference, the German Chancellor said both countries aim to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

"We want to elevate the relations between India and Germany to an even higher and new level," Merz said.

Thanking PM Modi for inviting him to Gujarat, Merz added, "You invited me to visit your home state of Gujarat. I express my heartfelt gratitude for this special gesture. It is a sign of very deep ties between our two countries, but it is also a testament of friendship towards me."

Chancellor Merz's remarks came during his first official visit to India, which coincides with celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, as both nations seek to further deepen cooperation across economic, strategic and global issues.

Friedrich Merz is currently on a two-day official visit to India, marking the first such visit since assuming office.

The visit is expected to build on momentum from regular high-level political interactions and provide an opportunity to reaffirm India and Germany's shared vision to develop a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of both countries and the wider global community.

The German Chancellor is in India from January 12 to January 13. On January 13, Merz will visit Bosch, then Nano Science and Engineering, CeNSE, and depart for Germany. (ANI)

