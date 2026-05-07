World News | India, Japan Deepen Tech Ties; Sign Pact on Medical Devices, Quantum Science Cooperation

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): India and Japan strengthened their strategic partnership in science and technology with the exchange of key agreements in the fields of healthcare innovation and emerging technologies during a high-level bilateral meeting in the national capital.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Science & Technology, on Tuesday, the meeting took place in the presence of Japan's Minister for Science and Technology Policy and Minister of State for Space Policy, Kimi Onoda and Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh.

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The discussion expanded cooperation across critical and frontier technologies, with the exchange of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in the field of health and medical devices between the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and India's Department of Science and Technology (DST).

A Letter of Intent (LoI) on cooperation in Quantum Science and Technology was also signed between Japan's Cabinet Office and India's DST, marking a significant step toward collaboration in next-generation technologies such as quantum computing and secure communication systems.

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Speaking at the meeting, Singh said India and Japan share a "natural synergy in science and technology", noting that Japan's advanced capabilities and India's talent pool create strong potential for joint innovation. He added that the partnership has entered a "new phase" following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan in 2025.

The Japanese minister appreciated India's rapid economic growth and innovation ecosystem, particularly the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors.

She also highlighted Japan's strengths in advanced manufacturing and quantum technologies, expressing confidence in deeper collaboration between the two countries.

Both sides discussed strengthening cooperation under India's National Quantum Mission, including quantum computing, communication, sensing, and materials research, and also explored expanding researcher exchange programmes, joint innovation platforms, and industry internships.

In the healthcare sector, the two countries agreed to enhance collaboration through joint research projects, capacity-building initiatives, and funding support mechanisms to accelerate the development of medical technologies.

The engagement also reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Japan to advancing science and technology cooperation as part of a broader vision for a free, open, and innovation-driven Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)