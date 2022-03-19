New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that deepening of partnership between India and Japan will help in encouraging peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a joint press statement with visiting Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after the 14th summit meeting between the two countries, the Prime Minister said PM Kishida has played a significant role in the unprecedented progress in the India-Japan partnership.

"The world is still struggling with the impact of COVID-19. There are obstacles in the global economic recovery process. The geopolitical developments are also posing new challenges. In this context, it is not only important for India and Japan to strengthen their bilateral partnership but it will encourage peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and in the world," he said.

PM Modi said that the discussions during the meetings have taken bilateral relations between the two countries to new heights.

He said apart from bilateral relations, the two sides also discussed regional and global issues.

"We also decided to increase our coordination at the United Nations and other international platforms," he said.

The Prime Minister said that companies from Japan have been in a way for a long time been "brand ambassadors" of India.

"India has introduced several economic reforms in previous years in terms of ease of doing business. India is providing unlimited opportunities in Make In India for the world. Companies from Japan have been in a way for long time been brand ambassadors. We are committed to giving Japanese companies in India a friendly atmosphere," he added.

PM Modi said Japan has made a notable contribution in the flagship projects like Dedicated Freight Corridor and Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project.

"Good progress is being made on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that Japan would make an investment of 5 trillion Yen, that is, about 3.2 lakh crores in India in the next five years.

PM Modi said that India and Japan understand the importance of a secure, trusted, predictable and stable energy supply. "This is essential to achieve sustainable economic growth and to deal with climate change. Our clean energy partnership will be a deciding step in this direction," he stated.

Welcoming Kishida and his delegation to India, PM Modi said that the Japanese PM's journey has been successful in adding new dimensions to the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership. (ANI)

