World News | India, Lithuania Discuss Multilateral Issues Including UNSC Reforms

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): India and Lithuania held their 9th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Tuesday related to regional and multilateral issues including UNSC reforms and the Ukraine conflict, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Indian side was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Lithuanian side was led by Egidijus Meilunas, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, MEA said in an official release.

"9th India-Lithuania FOC held in New Delhi today. Co-chaired by Secy (West) @SanjayVermalFS and Vice Minister @LithuaniaMFA @MeilunasE. Discussions covered bilateral, regional and multilateral issues including political, economic, consular, people-to-people contacts, UNSC reforms, Ukraine conflict and #G20India," posted MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on X.

India and Lithuania share a warm and friendly bilateral relationship, and have regular exchanges at both political and official levels. Trade between India and Lithuania has increased in recent years, despite the adverse effects of the pandemic, it also said.

The FOC provided an opportunity for reviewing bilateral engagements and for exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in our respective neighbourhoods, EU, Ukraine conflict, India's Presidency of G20, cooperation in multilateral fora, and UNSC reforms. Both sides also discussed furthering relations in sectors such as trade and investments, and cultural linkages, it added.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of FOC at mutually convenient dates in Vilnius. (ANI)

