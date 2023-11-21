World News | India, Lithuania Discuss Multilateral Issues Including UNSC Reforms

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Indian side was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Lithuanian side was led by Egidijus Meilunas, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, MEA said in an official release.

Agency News ANI| Nov 21, 2023 06:20 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | India, Lithuania Discuss Multilateral Issues Including UNSC Reforms
India, Lithuania hold Foreign Office Consultations (Photo Credit: X/@MEAIndia)

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): India and Lithuania held their 9th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Tuesday related to regional and multilateral issues including UNSC reforms and the Ukraine conflict, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Indian side was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Lithuanian side was led by Egidijus Meilunas, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, MEA said in an official release.

Also Read | India Donates USD 2.5 Million to UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

"9th India-Lithuania FOC held in New Delhi today. Co-chaired by Secy (West) @SanjayVermalFS and Vice Minister @LithuaniaMFA @MeilunasE. Discussions covered bilateral, regional and multilateral issues including political, economic, consular, people-to-people contacts, UNSC reforms, Ukraine conflict and #G20India," posted MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on X.

India and Lithuania share a warm and friendly bilateral relationship, and have regular exchanges at both political and official levels. Trade between India and Lithuania has increased in recent years, despite the adverse effects of the pandemic, it also said.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres to Attend Virtual Meeting on Israel-Hamas War.

The FOC provided an opportunity for reviewing bilateral engagements and for exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in our respective neighbourhoods, EU, Ukraine conflict, India's Presidency of G20, cooperation in multilateral fora, and UNSC reforms. Both sides also discussed furthering relations in sectors such as trade and investments, and cultural linkages, it added.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of FOC at mutually convenient dates in Vilnius. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
  • Festivals
    Dev Deepawali 2023 Rangoli Designs: Simple Rangoli Patterns and Easy Designs To Brighten Your House on Kartik Purnima (Watch Videos) Dev Deepawali 2023 Rangoli Designs: Simple Rangoli Patterns and Easy Designs To Brighten Your House on Kartik Purnima (Watch Videos)
  • Videos
    Emmy Awards 2023 Full Winners List: Vir Das Wins For Best Comedy Series; Karla Souza Is Best Actress & More Emmy Awards 2023 Full Winners List: Vir Das Wins For Best Comedy Series; Karla Souza Is Best Actress & More
    • Close
    Search

    World News | India, Lithuania Discuss Multilateral Issues Including UNSC Reforms

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Indian side was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Lithuanian side was led by Egidijus Meilunas, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, MEA said in an official release.

    Agency News ANI| Nov 21, 2023 06:20 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | India, Lithuania Discuss Multilateral Issues Including UNSC Reforms
    India, Lithuania hold Foreign Office Consultations (Photo Credit: X/@MEAIndia)

    New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): India and Lithuania held their 9th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Tuesday related to regional and multilateral issues including UNSC reforms and the Ukraine conflict, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

    The Indian side was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Lithuanian side was led by Egidijus Meilunas, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, MEA said in an official release.

    Also Read | India Donates USD 2.5 Million to UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

    "9th India-Lithuania FOC held in New Delhi today. Co-chaired by Secy (West) @SanjayVermalFS and Vice Minister @LithuaniaMFA @MeilunasE. Discussions covered bilateral, regional and multilateral issues including political, economic, consular, people-to-people contacts, UNSC reforms, Ukraine conflict and #G20India," posted MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on X.

    India and Lithuania share a warm and friendly bilateral relationship, and have regular exchanges at both political and official levels. Trade between India and Lithuania has increased in recent years, despite the adverse effects of the pandemic, it also said.

    Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres to Attend Virtual Meeting on Israel-Hamas War.

    The FOC provided an opportunity for reviewing bilateral engagements and for exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in our respective neighbourhoods, EU, Ukraine conflict, India's Presidency of G20, cooperation in multilateral fora, and UNSC reforms. Both sides also discussed furthering relations in sectors such as trade and investments, and cultural linkages, it added.

    Both sides agreed to hold the next round of FOC at mutually convenient dates in Vilnius. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News ANI| Nov 21, 2023 06:20 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | India, Lithuania Discuss Multilateral Issues Including UNSC Reforms
    India, Lithuania hold Foreign Office Consultations (Photo Credit: X/@MEAIndia)

    New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): India and Lithuania held their 9th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Tuesday related to regional and multilateral issues including UNSC reforms and the Ukraine conflict, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

    The Indian side was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Lithuanian side was led by Egidijus Meilunas, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, MEA said in an official release.

    Also Read | India Donates USD 2.5 Million to UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

    "9th India-Lithuania FOC held in New Delhi today. Co-chaired by Secy (West) @SanjayVermalFS and Vice Minister @LithuaniaMFA @MeilunasE. Discussions covered bilateral, regional and multilateral issues including political, economic, consular, people-to-people contacts, UNSC reforms, Ukraine conflict and #G20India," posted MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on X.

    India and Lithuania share a warm and friendly bilateral relationship, and have regular exchanges at both political and official levels. Trade between India and Lithuania has increased in recent years, despite the adverse effects of the pandemic, it also said.

    Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres to Attend Virtual Meeting on Israel-Hamas War.

    The FOC provided an opportunity for reviewing bilateral engagements and for exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in our respective neighbourhoods, EU, Ukraine conflict, India's Presidency of G20, cooperation in multilateral fora, and UNSC reforms. Both sides also discussed furthering relations in sectors such as trade and investments, and cultural linkages, it added.

    Both sides agreed to hold the next round of FOC at mutually convenient dates in Vilnius. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Adani Wilmar share price
    20K+ searches
    Legends League Cricket 2023
    20K+ searches
    Resume
    20K+ searches
    TCS share price
    20K+ searches
    England football
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Adani Wilmar share price
    20K+ searches
    Legends League Cricket 2023
    20K+ searches
    Resume
    20K+ searches
    TCS share price
    20K+ searches
    England football
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma