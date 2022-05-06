Ambassador Abhay Kumar met M Rolland Ranjatoelina, Minister of Transport and Meteorology of Madagascar on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Ambassador Abhay Kumar Twitter)

Antananarivo [Madagascar], May 6 (ANI): Ambassador Abhay Kumar met Madagascar's Minister of Transport and Meteorology M Rolland Ranjatoelina on Thursday and discussed the possibility of starting a direct flight between Mumbai and Antananarivo.

"Ambassador Abhay Kumar met M Rolland Ranjatoelina, Hon'ble Minister of Transport and #Meteorology of Madagascar today. They discussed the possibility of starting a direct flight between #Mumbai and #Antananarivo," Ambassador Abhay Kumar said in a tweet on Thursday.

Madagascar is a biodiversity hotspot and has plants and animals which are not found elsewhere in the world.

Madagascar remains unexplored by Indian tourists, an island nation located just six hours away in the Indian Ocean next to Mauritius.

Visa is available for Indian tourists on arrival in Madagascar and there are many places to visit across the country from Baobab Alley to dancing lemurs to singing whales and pristine beaches.

Madagascar is a traveller's dream. It is well known for dark night skies for astro-tourism. All the major constellations visible from the Southern Hemisphere are visible in Madagascar.

A direct flight between India and Madagascar can help the people of Madagascar to avail world-class health, educational and financial services in India and can promote tourism between the two countries.

India is the fourth largest trade partner of Madagascar.

A direct flight between the two countries can promote trade and commerce and people-to-people relations between the two countries. Madagascar has a large Indian diaspora who have family roots in Gujarat. (ANI)

