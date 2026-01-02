New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Former Diplomat KP Fabian said India must rely on diplomacy while dealing with the situation in Bangladesh amid growing concerns over reported violence and instability in the country against religious minorities.

He said there have been repeated attacks, including incidents targeting Hindus, and described the situation as one of "anarchy", stressing that India cannot afford to remain "diplomatically inactive".

Speaking to ANI, Fabian on Thursday said, "It may not be the fourth attack. There have been many attacks on Hindus. There is anarchy in Bangladesh. India has to use diplomacy. Yunus is technically in charge. So, can we stop talking to him? We cannot and we should not. Did the foreign minister meet with Yunus? No. India seems to be diplomatically inactive."

His remarks come after recent incidents of violence against religious minorities have been reported in Bangladesh.

A Hindu garment factory security guard, identified as Bajendra Biswas (42), was shot dead inside the factory premises after a colleague allegedly opened fire using a government-issued shotgun during duty hours. Police said the accused, Noman Mia (29), was also serving as an Ansar member at the same factory unit.

The 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in Dhaka and conveyed India's deepest condolences on the death of his mother, former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia."

He said he handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman.

"Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India," Jaishankar said.

He also expressed confidence in Khaleda Zia's legacy and its relevance to bilateral ties.

"Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership," he added. (ANI)

