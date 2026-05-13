World News | India, Russia to Advance Progress on Bilateral Agreements During Meeting Between Jaishankar, Lavrov: Russian MFA

Moscow [Russia], May 13 (ANI): The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are set to hold wide-ranging talks on Wednesday, including priority areas of India-Russia cooperation.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers will focus on discussing the progress in implementing the agreements reached during President Vladimir Putin's official visit to India in December 2025, as well as preparations for the leaders' upcoming talks in Russia and the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation.

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They will also exchange views on a broad range of priorities for bilateral collaboration. These include boosting trade, invigorating efforts to create stable transport, logistical and financial channels protected from unlawful external pressures, intensifying energy cooperation, and expanding contacts in science and space technologies, the statement issued ahead of Lavrov's visit to India mentioned.

The ministers will exchange views on current international and regional issues, with a special focus on the situation in the Middle East. They will also compare notes on approaches to cooperation within the UN, BRICS and G20, it added.

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"On May 13, during his visit to New Delhi, FM Sergey #Lavrov will hold talks with @DrSJaishankar. They will exchange views on a wide range of priority areas of #RussiaIndia cooperation, as well as on pressing international issues", the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/2054192272452075886?s=20

The statement highlighted how the ties between New Delhi and Moscow are self-reliant and resistant to fluctuations in the geopolitical situation.

"They are based on long-standing friendship and regard for each other's national interests. Our countries have shared or similar positions on the key contemporary issues. They are united not only by the awareness of the need for a polycentric, democratic world order based on strict compliance with the norms of international law but also by the readiness to jointly confront the challenges and threats of the 21st century", the statement said.

The statement noted how independent and responsible foreign policies pursued by Russia and India constitute an important factor in global security and stability.

"Moscow and New Delhi are setting an example of how to successfully uphold economic and political sovereignty and oppose the neo-imperialist diktat. This record is important for all members of the international community, favouring the further development and strengthening of a fair system of international relations", the statement added.

Lavrov's visit comes as India is poised to command the global diplomatic stage as it prepares to host the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 14 and 15. Serving as a defining moment for the bloc, the summit further cements New Delhi's role in steering the future of this expanded multilateral grouping during its high-profile chairship.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here in Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the high-level nature of the talks, noting that "the meeting will be chaired by EAM S Jaishankar" and will feature a robust assembly of international representatives. Confirming the gravity of the engagement, Jaiswal stated, "BRICS foreign ministers and heads of delegations from member and partner countries will participate in the meeting. They will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

This marks India's fourth time hosting the summit, and the diplomatic machinery is already in high gear. This meeting serves as the primary engine for setting the agenda for the leaders' summit later this year.

This summit provides a critical platform where "the foreign ministers of BRICS member countries will exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest." The two-day event is meticulously structured to address both the legacy and the future trajectory of the alliance. On the second day, according to the spokesperson, "BRICS member and partner countries will participate in a session themed 'BRICS at 20, Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.

"The agenda is also expected to pivot towards the fundamental architecture of international power, as Jaiswal mentioned that "this will be followed by a session on the reforms of global governance and the multilateral system." This strategic focus serves as a substantial follow-up to previous diplomatic efforts, as "the BRICS foreign ministers held their last meeting on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 26 September 2025."

Highlighting India's continuity in leadership, Jaiswal reminded that "the meeting was chaired by India in its capacity as the incoming chair for BRICS 2026." As the national capital transitions into the diplomatic epicentre for the bloc, the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that the arrival of high-level dignitaries for the summit has already commenced. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)