New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said that the preparations are underway for India India-Russia annual summit as Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in India this year in December.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to media queries during the weekly briefing, said the dates will be announced soon and that both nations are working hard to strengthen bilateral ties.

Also Read | Nepal Gen Z Protest: Youths and UML Led by KP Sharma Oli Cadres Clash in Dhangadhi; 2nd Incident of Violence Within a Week.

This comes as last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Putin in Moscow ahead of this visit to India to attend the Annual India-Russia Summit, and

Jaishankr had also conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

Also Read | ‘Arunachal Pradesh Is an Integral and Inalienable Part of India, No Amount of Denial Will Change This Indisputable Reality’: MEA on China’s Claim.

The two leaders also shared views on regional and global developments."Honoured to call on President Putin of Russia in Moscow today. Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised him of preparations underway for the upcoming Annual India-Russia Summit. Also discussed regional and global developments. Deeply value his perspectives and guidance on further advancement of our ties," S Jaishankar wrote on 'X' after the meeting.

Earlier this month, the Kremlin also said Russia is "actively preparing" for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, expected before the end of the year, according to state news agency TASS.

Putin's visit to India is planned next month, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by state media TASS.

"On November 18, in New Delhi, Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia Nikolai Patrushev was received by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The parties discussed various issues of Russian-Indian cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector. The two sides emphasised their mutual interest in deepening interaction between Russia and India to strengthen their maritime capabilities. Preparations for the Russia-India Summit, scheduled for early December, were also touched upon," the Russian Embassy in India stated in its post.

"We are currently actively preparing for Putin's visit to India, which is planned before the end of this year. We hope that it will be a meaningful visit," he said.

The upcoming visit will mark Putin's first since 2021.

The two leaders met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

India and Russia signed their Declaration on Strategic Partnership in 2000, laying the foundation for annual summits and cooperation across political, defence, economic and technological sectors. In 2010, ties were elevated to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)