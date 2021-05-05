New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): India on Wednesday "strongly condemned" the terrorist attack in Logar province of Afghanistan in which 21 innocent people died and more than 100 were injured during the month of Ramadan.

"India strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Logar province of Afghanistan in which 21 innocent people died and more than 100 were injured during the month of Ramadan," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

In response to media queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India stands firm with the families of victims and with the people of Afghanistan in this hour of grief.

He reiterated the urgent need for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire leading to sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

India has been steadfast in its call to end the terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries which lead to attacks like these. The spokesperson said India stands with the people of Afghanistan and salutes the courage of brave Afghan forces in their continued fight against terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)