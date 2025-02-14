New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs Secretary West, Tanmay Lal, and Swiss State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Alexandre Fasel held 13th round of annual bilateral political consultations on Thursday.

The discussions marked an important stage in the cooperation between the two countries, focusing on economic relations, environmental challenges and regional and international issues.

"The 13th round of political consultations took place at a particularly propitious moment for strengthening bilateral relations, both from an economic point of view and in terms of partnership on other subjects of prime political importance," the statement by the Swiss Embassy read.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the details of the meeting on X and highlighted the issues of innovation, technology, sustainability, digitization and mobility.

"Partnership for impact India-Switzerland Foreign Office Consultations co-chaired by Secy West @Tanmaya_Lal & State Secy @SwissMFAStatSec. Collaboration in Innovation, Technology, Sustainability, Digitization, Mobility, and more. India-EFTA TEPA to drive trade & investment."

During the meeting between Secretary of State Fasel and his counterpart, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their strategic relations, marked by the signing, in March 2024, of a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement between India and the EFTA (European Free Trade Association) states.

This agreement, the first of its kind between India and a group of European countries, provides a solid basis not only for economic and trade relations but also for increased exchanges in the fields of innovation, sustainability and science. Today, India is Switzerland's fourth-largest trading partner in Asia and the largest in South Asia.

The discussions also addressed major international issues, including the situation in South Asia and Ukraine, multilateralism, Switzerland's experience in the Security Council, and Switzerland's work in the Human Rights Council.

India and Switzerland share a common vision on the need to strengthen global cooperation to address global challenges such as the digital transition and climate security.

The parties also reviewed the memorandum of understanding in the field of environmental and climate cooperation signed in September 2019 and welcomed its achievements. This agreement has helped to strengthen bilateral cooperation. The successful standardization of low-carbon cement, a cutting-edge technology jointly developed by Swiss and Indian researchers, and innovative interventions to strengthen the resilience of cities demonstrate the impact of the partnership between the two countries under this MoU. There is a shared vision of the great potential for training, research and innovation between the two countries. The parties look forward to the upcoming extension of this MoU, the statement noted.

During his visit to New Delhi, Secretary of State Fasel also launched the biennial initiative "Sustainability with a plus", an innovative platform to raise awareness among Indian audiences of environmental challenges through events focusing on the circular economy, innovation and social responsibility.

Additionally, Secretary of State, Fasel received, at a ceremony, an internationally recognized sustainability certificate, the gold LEED, for the energy and environmental performance of the Swiss Embassy in New Delhi. A first for a diplomatic representation in India, as well as for a Swiss building abroad

These consultations consolidated the foundations of a strategic partnership between Switzerland and India, reflecting the importance of pragmatic cooperation, oriented towards concrete results and based on shared values. The opportunity to organize high-level visits was also discussed, the statement added. (ANI)

