Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): India-US Naval forces gathered aboard the INS Jalashwa for the opening of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025 to enhance humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness.

In a post on X, the US Pacific Fleet wrote, "Strength in Unity: US and Indian forces stand together aboard INS Jalashwa for the opening of Exercise #TigerTriumph2025, enhancing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness. #StrongerTogether #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific."

The exercise has started on April 1 and will conclude on April 13 in Vishakhapatnam, as per the Indian Navy.

"The operations and associated tactics and procedures that we will plan, execute and refine with our Indian partners will greatly expand our joint combined capacity to respond to any crisis," said Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of the US Navy's Task Force 70 and the joint US forces participating in the exercise. "Tiger Triumph 25 represents the joint forces of two strategic partners enhancing our shared multi-domain awareness and ability to operate more effectively in those commonly understood domains. This is essential to prepare for any contingency that could emerge."

This is the fourth time US and Indian forces have come together for Tiger Triumph, a joint India-US amphibious exercise. The exercise will involve approximately 3,000 personnel and at least four ships and seven aircraft from the two countries, according to the US Commander Pacific Fleet.

Tiger Triumph 25, which will take place over a two-week period, continues the joint and combined forces' ongoing efforts to improve interoperability for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, the statement added.

"The longstanding strategic partnership between India and the United States is based on shared democratic values and convergence of ideas and interests on bilateral, regional and global issues," said the Indian Navy's Rear Adm. Susheel Manon, Flag Officer Commanding the Eastern Fleet. "Tiger Triumph 2025, the fourth edition of this joint exercise, is an initiative aimed at furthering our common vision for the Indo-Pacific, specifically dealing with the aspect of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Exercise Tiger Triumph is an integrated and complex exercise, in terms of the number of assets and personnel involved, with a direct joint tri-services flavor."

Exercise events include subject matter expert exchanges, an amphibious beach landing, and the establishment of an emergency medical treatment station at the site.

Tiger Triumph 2025 will include the first-ever subject matter expert exchange with US and Indian industry partners, government representatives, and operators focused on applying cutting-edge autonomous capabilities to address critical warfighter needs, US Commander Pacific Fleet stated.

This exchange will advance the new US-India Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA) announced in February by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi and lay the groundwork for greater integration of autonomous systems into future US-India exercises.

Also new to Tiger Triumph in 2025 is the introduction of a space element to the exercise, with US Space Force representatives working with Indian counterparts to incorporate satellite technology to enhance force awareness in operational planning and execution.

Service members from US and Indian armed forces will also take part in cultural and athletic events to build personal relationships and camaraderie.

According to the US Commander Pacific Fleet, the Comstock and the Ralph Johnson are underway conducting routine operations as part of US 7th Fleet in support of a safe and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Additional US forces participating in the exercise include Navy P-8A Poseidon and Air Force C-130J aircraft, as well as an Army platoon, medical platoon, Civil-Military Operations Center and Multi-Domain Task Force Combined Information Effects Fusion Cell.

US 7th Fleet is the US Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

