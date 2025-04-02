Famous People Born on April 2: April 2nd marks the birthdays of a diverse group of notable individuals spanning various fields. From acclaimed actors like Pedro Pascal, Michael Fassbender, and Jesse Plemons, who have made significant contributions to the film industry, to figures like Clark Gregg, who has made his mark on television. This day also celebrates the birth of people who have contributed to the Bollywood film industry, like Ajay Devgn and Kapil Sharma. Adding to the sporting world, Michael Clarke, a former Australian cricket captain, led his team to victory in the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Tom Latham is a prominent New Zealand cricketer known for his solid batting performances. David Ferrer, a retired Spanish tennis player, achieved a world No. 3 ranking and was known for his tenacity on the court. The variety of these people's professions shows the diverse range of talent born on this day.

Famous April 2 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ajay Devgn Kapil Sharma Remo D'Souza Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Bade Ghulam Ali Khan (2 April 1902 - 25 April 1968) Himmanshoo A. Malhotra Deepak Parashar Michael Fassbender Jesse Plemons Pedro Pascal Alec Guinness (2 April 1914 - 5 August 2000) Clark Gregg Roselyn Sánchez Michael Clarke Tom Latham David Ferrer Todd Woodbridge Teddy Sheringham Miralem Pjanić

