Washington DC [US], October 30 (ANI): India and the US held consultations on issues related to the UN Security Council here on October 28-29 and agreed to work closely during India's upcoming term as a non-permanent member of UNSC during 2021-22.

"Both sides held a wide-ranging discussion on issues on UN Security Council agenda and recent developments. They agreed to work closely together during India's upcoming term as a non-permanent member of UNSC during 2021-22," said Indian Embassy in Washington DC, US.

The two countries also agreed to work closely together given their shared values of democracy, pluralism and rule-based international order.

"Vinay Kumar, Additional Secretary (International Organization and Summits), Ministry of External Affairs led the Indian delegation for consultations on UN Security Council related issues with US State Dept officials on 28-29 Oct 2020 in Washington, DC," said the Indian Embassy. (ANI)

