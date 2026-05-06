World News | India, Vietnam Eye Closer Cooperation to Address Terrorism, Transnational Crime During Visit of President To Lam: MEA

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): On the President of Vietnam, To Lam's visit to India, MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran said that the leaders held discussions on the issue of terrorism and counter-terrorism ops, with PM Modi extending thanks to Vietnam for its strong support on the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack. He said that the two countries continue to deepen their engagements in strengthening the voice of the Global South. As the two partners work closely, the MEA official informed that Vietnam has now joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

Kumaran made the remarks while speaking to the media here in the national capital on Wednesday during a special briefing on the visit of President To Lam.

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He said, "Prime Minister Modi and President To Lam acknowledge the growing threats of terrorism, transnational crime, money laundering, and online scams. President To Lam conveyed Vietnam's support on the issue of terrorism and counterterror cooperation, and Prime Minister thanked Vietnam for their strong support on the Pahalgam attack."

He further noted that there was convergence of views on several issues of mutual concern on regional and global matters, particularly the Indo-Pacific and the importance of closer cooperation to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond keeping in mind the geopolitical, economic and global landscape.

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Kumaran underlined that both sides reaffirmed their commitment towards cooperating in strengthening the voice of global south.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Vietnam's continous support for India's permanent membership in the reformed UNSC and he reaffirmed India's support for ASEAN centrality and unity within the framework of India's Act East Policy."

Kumaran said that Vietnam has joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) today and also noted that President To Lam is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Thursday for interactions with the state government there and also our businesses under the Vietnam-India Business Forum.

The Vietnamese President has also invited PM Modi to visit the country again and he accepted the invitation.

Summing it as a highly fruitful interaction, Kumaran told the media, "The engagement between the two leaders has infused new energy and momentum to India-Vietnam relations."

The state visit of President of Vietnam To Lam to India saw 18 outcomes, comprising of 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and five announcements seeking to deepen bilateral ties.

As per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the announcements comprised the elevation of bilateral ties to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)

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