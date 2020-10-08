By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington DC [USA], October 8 (ANI): Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are all set to square off on the vice presidential debate stage on Wednesday night, Asian Americans supporting the Biden-Harris campaign across the United States are showing solidarity for Harris by tweeting images and the stories of their mothers and grandmothers in a campaign #SheRose #AAPISheRose that's picked momentum on Twitter.

Just hours before the much-anticipated face-off between Harris and Pence, Kamala's sister Maya Harris tweeted an image of her and her sister Kamala with their mom, who immigrated to the United States from India, writing, "My shero: Shyamala Gopalan. #SheRose and made it possible for @KamalaHarris to run. #AAPISheRose."

https://twitter.com/mayaharris_/status/1313936014369456128

Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, made headlines in August after being selected as Democratic nominee since then the emergence of Senator Kamala Harris has broken barriers for not just people of color, especially for the people of Indian heritage.

Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Girls Who Code, tweeted: "My mother came here as a refugee from Uganda and raised me to give back to the nation we love. Tonight, I honor her as our first AAPI vice presidential candidate gets ready to take the debate stage. @KamalaHarris, so excited to cheer you on. #AAPISheRose"

https://twitter.com/reshmasaujani/status/1313973619551338499?s=21

Kamala Harris is not just another Indian-American politician running for any office, she is also the first woman of Indian descent who is running for the second-highest office in the history of the United States.

https://twitter.com/minjinlee11/status/1313942889655865345?s=21

"Tonight, a progressive Black and South Asian woman -- Kamala Harris -- will take the stage to debate a conservative white supremacist.

We hope that this marks a changing of the guard, from our racist past and present to our inclusive and progressive future.

#SheRose #AAPISheRose" tweeted Simran Jeet, a prominent American Sikh voice. (ANI)

