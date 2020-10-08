New Delhi, October 7: In a strong rebuke to Beijing, Taipei publicly lambasted the Chinese embassy in India for issuing a veiled warning to the local media over "National Day of Taiwan" coverage. The Taiwan Foreign Ministry, in a statement issued on Twitter, said the media of a democratic country like India will respond to China's diktat with only two words: "get lost". Taiwan Seeks 'International Alliance' to Ward Off China Threat; A Timeline of The Historical Taipei-Beijing Divide.

"India is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. Taiwan's Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST! JW (sic)," it said.

See Taiwan Foreign Ministry's Tweet and Chinese Embassy's Statement

#India🇮🇳 is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist #China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. #Taiwan's🇹🇼 Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST! JW https://t.co/XxkSSxj5ms — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 7, 2020

The Chinese embassy in New Delhi, in a statement issued earlier today, said the Indian media should not cover the National Day of Taiwan which is observed on October 10 annually. Further, the top diplomatic body also asked the Indian media to refrain from using the term "Republic of China" -- the official name of Taiwan.

By referring to Taiwan by its official name, or using the designation of "President" along with the name of its leader, the Indian media would be dishonouring Beijing official position of One-China, the embassy added.

"We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government's position on Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle. In particular, Taiwan should not be referred to as a country," it further said.

