Dubai [UAE], November 30 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to attend the COP28 Summit in the UAE, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sanjay Sudhir on Wednesday expressed anticipation for the PM's visit, emphasizing India's accomplishments in climate change since the last COP Summit in Glasgow.

"The prime minister will be arriving in less than 24 hours from now, and we are not only well-prepared but also looking forward to the visit because this is a significant occasion. Last time he attended COP in Glasgow, I think, since then, India has accomplished a lot in the climate change area and you would have seen that in the G20 leaders' statement. There was substantial content on climate change," Sudhir said while speaking to ANI.

Regarding the significance of the UAE hosting the conference, Sudhir highlighted the country's significant role in renewables. "One of their major entities...has been investing a lot of money and resources in promoting renewables across the globe," he said.

He noted the UAE's ownership of one of the world's largest solar farms and substantial investments in the Green Heart Vision.

Sudhir mentioned the signing of an MoU between India and the UAE, and said, "The kind of enthusiasm there is in terms of renewable sustainability is immense and they have been trying to make this COP as a COP of action."

When questioned about India's role in climate change, Sudhir noted that in dealing with climate change in the area where India stands apart, India has walked a talk.

"India has actually done better than what commitments India has made and the prime minister is very conscious about this whole issue of climate change and sustainability," he said.

Sudhir further said that PM Modi has taken the lead in things like "Mission Life," which was inaugurated last year with the United States secretary general at Kevadiya, Gujarat, and that is such a "wonderful concept because to deal with climate change, government alone cannot make all the difference."

He further stressed the need for collective participation in addressing climate change and changing lifestyles to support the environment.

Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 30 to December 1, to attend the World Climate Action Summit.

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Notably, COP28 is being held from November 30 to December 12 under the Presidency of the UAE. (ANI)

