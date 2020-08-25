Beijing, Aug 25 (PTI) Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri has called for promoting mutual understanding between the two countries on the basis of basic principles.

Misri said this in his keynote address during a virtual meeting with Chinese scholars organised by the Indian Embassy in association with Beijing-based Tsinghua University.

Several Chinese scholars specialising in China-India relations participated in the 2nd China-India Roundtable, the Indian mission here said.

Misri's interaction with the Chinese scholars came against the backdrop of reports that the disengagement process between the troops of China and India has not moved forward as expected along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after soldiers of the two countries were engaged in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15.

"@EOIBeijing in association with @Tsinghua_Uniheld the Second China-India Roundtable on August 22. Ambassador @VikramMisri delivered the keynote address and outlined India's position on the recent developments in bilateral relations”, an Indian Embassy tweet said on Monday.

"In his interaction with Chinese scholars he called for promoting mutual understanding on the basis of basic principles," it said in another tweet.

Indian Embassy officials told PTI here that the closed-door meeting was part of the continuing outreach activities with all shades of Chinese opinion on the state of relations between the two countries.

In recent weeks, Misri met a senior official of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and senior General of Chinese military and briefed them on India's stance on the situation at the borders in eastern Ladakh Union Territory.

On August 14, Misri met Maj. Gen. Ci Guowei, Director of the Office of International Military Cooperation of China's Central Military Commission, (CMC) and briefed him about India's stance vis-a-vis the situation on the borders in eastern Ladakh Union Territory.

The CMC, which is the overall high command of the Chinese military is headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On August 12, Misri met Liu Jianchao, Deputy Director of the Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission and apprised him about India's stance on the border tensions.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army has pulled back from the Galwan Valley and certain other friction points but the withdrawal of its troops has not moved forward from the Finger areas in Pangong Tso, Gogra and Depsang as demanded by India, according to sources in New Delhi.

India has been insisting that China must withdraw its forces from areas between Finger Four and Eight. The mountain spurs in the area are referred to as Fingers.

The formal process of disengagement of troops began on July 6, a day after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to bring down tensions in the area.

