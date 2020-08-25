Washington, August 25: On the Tuesday night of the Republican National Convention (RNC), US First Lady Melania Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver speeches in support of President Donald Trump and lead the attack on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The live streaming of the second night of the Republican National Convention (RNC) will be available to watch on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels of GOP. Republican National Convention 2020: Nikki Haley Urges Americans to Re-Elect Donald Trump in US Presidential Elections.

At the RNC, First Lady Melania Trump will address people from the recently renovated Rose Garden of the White House. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the RNC from Jerusalem. Republicans have renominated US President Donald Trump for a second term. Republican National Convention 2020: Donald Trump to Appear at RNC with 6 Former Hostages.

Republican National Convention 2020 Night One Highlights:

At the inaugural session of the RNC 2020, Republicans launched a multi-pronged attack on the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. From President Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. to Nikki Haley, the first Indian-American to serve on the US cabinet, all Republicans called Biden a proxy for the radical left and whom China wants to be elected.

Two African-American lawmakers also criticised Biden's record on race. Vernon Jones, a black legislator from Georgia, said that the Democrats were taking the community for granted. "We are free people with free minds" who were out of the "mental plantation" of the Democrats, he said. Jones is a Democrat and he was the convention's riposte to the Republicans who appeared at the Democratic Convention.

Highlights of RNC 2020 Night One:

Tim Scott, an African-American Senator, said: "Joe Biden said if a Black man didn't vote for him, he wasn't truly black... It was Joe Biden who said poor kids can be just as smart as white kids." The US Presidential Elections 2020 will be held in November. The contest is between Trump and Biden, who has picked Indian-American Kamal Harris as his running mate.

