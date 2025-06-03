Monrovia [Liberia], June 3 (ANI): Group 4 of the all-party delegation visiting Liberia, underlined the global threat of terrorism, highlighting Pakistan's role and stressing the need for international cooperation.

Indian Ambassador to Liberia, Sujan Chinoy, noted that while initially seen as a regional issue, the post-9/11 world recognised Pakistan's connection to global terrorist attacks and its harboring of numerous terrorist organisations.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: 3 Killed As Israel Defence Forces Open Fire a Kilometer Away From Gaza Aid Site, Health Officials Say.

He said, "Terrorism is indeed a global threat today. India has long suffered from cross-border terrorism. For a very long time, it was understood that terrorism in South Asia is essentially a problem between India and Pakistan. But post September 11th, 2001, it became very clear to the world that all the terrorist attacks that have taken place have some linkage with Pakistan. It harbours a huge number of terrorist organisations."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader SS Ahluwalia emphasised that terrorism is a global concern, not just India's problem.

Also Read | Gautam Adani-Led Adani Group Faces New Probe in US Over Alleged Iranian LPG Imports: Report.

"It is not a matter of concern for India only. Our visionary PM, Narendra Modi, visualises that in isolation, one nation cannot fight or finish this monster. Today, if it is eliminated in India, then tomorrow, it will appear in another country, because their (Pakistan's) economy runs on this, and they extract money out of it. Today, if you find any terrorist activity in the world, its investigation will lead to Pakistan," Ahluwalia said.

BJP MP Atul Garg addressed Pakistan's internal political instability, saying, "Every PM of Pakistan is either jailed...Continuously, the GDP of Pakistan is decreasing...Pakistan has nothing to lose."

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj called for global unity against terrorism, stating, "Terrorism is not a problem of any region... At this time, the whole world should stand together against terrorism. The terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 was a murder of humanity."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy are also part of the Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde-led delegation.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)