New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): A grisly murder shook Northamptonshire in UK, over alleged suspicion of dowry demand.Harshita Brella's murder, points finger at her husband, 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba, as per Northamptonshire police. Lamba is the prime suspect.

Sonia Brella, the Elder Sister of Harshita, told ANI on Friday that Lamba's family demanded dowry from them, even though they provided gold and money during the wedding. Speaking to ANI, Sonia alleged that she suspected that her sister was murdered for dowry.

"Harshita was married to Pankaj Lamba on March 22 this year. The family had given a lot of dowry to Pankaj but still he was not happy, he kept demanding dowry from us," she said.

Brella's body had been transported from Corby to east London by car, which was left parked in Brisbane Road, Ilford on November 14. Investigation suggests that Harshita was murdered on November 10. Police are now searching for Pankaj Lamba, who they wish to talk to in connection with her death, as per police's statement.

"We received a call from a local police station on November 15 that Harshita had been murdered. The embassy might have informed them. We were surprised as to how this happened. When we called Harshita and Lamba, both their phones were switched off. When we told Pankaj's family, they did not seem worried. We then felt that Pankaj must have told everything to his family after the murder," Sonia told ANI.Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation into Harshita's death after her body was found on November 14, as per their statement.

"We had talked to Harshita on 10th, we did not talk to Pankaj much, at that time she was very happy...she did not tell us that any fight or anything had happened," Sonia said.

Sonia told ANI that on August 29, after Harshita lodged a complaint, even Pankaj's family members came to her house, demanding dowry. Her father then sold some of their property to arrange the money.

"On August 29, when Pankaj had beaten her she lodged a complaint against him. Subsequently, his family members had come at our house here and again started demanding dowry, due to which my father sold some property to fulfill their demand and by February we were able to fulfill the demand. We were about to fulfil their demands after we got the money in hand," she said.

Sonia said that Harshita was assaulted by her husband and she filed a case of domestic abuse against him on August 29 with the Northamptonshire Police. Pankaj clandestinely paid the fine and was out on bail.

"Harshita's husband assaulted her on August 29 and she had filed a case against him. She used to give us every moment's information. This case was closed on October 30 when Pankaj paid the fine, but Harshita was not informed about it. It was said that Pankaj has got the case closed by paying the fine," she said.

Assistant Chief Constable Emma James said, "Harshita was identified as being at high risk of domestic abuse and was immediately assigned an Independent Domestic Violence Advisor (IDVA)...Harshita was placed in a refuge and visited and contacted by officers on a number of occasions throughout the investigation. The alleged perpetrator was identified, quickly arrested and bailed with conditions."

Sonia said that the two were married on March 22 this year and moved to the UK next month as Lamba wanted to continue his further studies.

"Pankaj and Harshita had an arranged marriage on March 22. They went to UK on April 30, Pankaj does a part time job there as a delivery boy because he is a student. Harshita works as an admin in a warehouse there. He needed her to work and used to check her salary slips too. He used to make her work for multiple shifts. He even kept records of her bank details. Pankaj even emptied her account after she filed the case," she said.

"UK Police told us that it will take a week or two for Harshita's body to arrive, we have signed the undertaking and sent it," she added.She also appealed to the UK police to send the mortal remains of Harshita.

"Why the UK Police did not guide Harshita when she had already been subjected to domestic violence. The UK police told us that Pankaj had killed Harshita and no one else was with him. The quotes from their neighbours said that approximately 10 minutes after the fighting, they saw Pankaj coming out of the house," she said.

Sonia suspects that Pankaj came back to India and is on the run.

"I am sure that Pankaj has fled from the UK to India and is hiding somewhere here. The UK police should also caution Indian police that they must arrest Pankaj if he is here. We want to register a complaint with the Delhi Police but they are not registering a case saying that the incident took place on foreign soil. We will also go to the Ministry of External Affairs and register our complaint," she said.

Sonia further voiced suspicion that Lamba's family knows his whereabouts and are aware of the murder.

"When I called Pankaj's mother about the news, she coolly replied that at least my sister was returning back. She said her son's whereabouts are not known. But, on the other hand, they are not even trying to find his whereabouts and are calm. This behaviour raises suspicions," she said. (ANI)

