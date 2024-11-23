Hyderabad, November 23: A 23-year-old student from Telangana tragically died in the US after a hunting gun he owned misfired on his birthday. The incident occurred on November 13, when Aryan Reddy, a native of Uppal in Telangana, was using the firearm.

According to a report published by India Today, Aryan Reddy, who was pursuing a Master's degree at Georgia State University, had reportedly obtained a hunting gun license in the US The gun accident resulted in fatal injuries, leading to his untimely death. His body is expected to arrive in Telangana later tonight. Indian Student Dies in US: Sai Surya Avinash Gadde From Telangana Found Dead After Drowning at Barbervilley Falls in New York, Embassy Condoles His Demise.

Indian Student Aryan Reddy Dies After Gun Misfires on Birthday

Reddy's father, Sudarshan Reddy, expressed his grief in an emotional statement, urging caution to other parents whose children are studying abroad. “We were unaware that students could obtain hunting gun licenses in the U.S. No parent should ever have to endure such a tragedy," he said, urging families to exercise caution when it comes to firearms.

The tragedy also highlights the increasing number of Indian students heading to the US for higher education. According to data shared by US consular officials in Hyderabad, India has displaced China as the leading country of origin for international students in the U.S. for the 2023-24 academic year. Notably, nearly 56% of Indian students come from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with 34% from Telangana and 22% from Andhra Pradesh. US: Another Indian Student Belem Atchyuth Dies in Bike Accident in New York.

In July, a 25-year-old Indian man studying at Trine University died after he drowned at a waterfall in Albany, New York state. Sai Surya Avinash Gadde died on July 7 at Barberville Falls, Albany, about 240 km north of here. Gadde’s LinkedIn profile showed he enrolled at Trine University in the US state of Indiana in the 2023-24 session. Reports said Gadde, originally from Telangana in India, had been spending the long weekend of July 4 in the waterfall area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2024 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).