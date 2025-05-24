Moscow, May 24 (PTI) A multi-party Indian delegation on Saturday expressed satisfaction at the Russian interlocutors' assurances of support to India in combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations as it concluded its visit to Moscow.

The delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, which was in Russia to sensitise the diplomatic leadership about terror emanating from Pakistan, held wide-ranging discussions to brief the stakeholders in “tried and tested” friend Russia on Operation Sindoor.

Earlier on Friday, Russia had reiterated its decisive commitment to “an uncompromising joint fight” with New Delhi against all forms of terrorism.

Addressing the press at the end of their 48-hour visit to the Russian capital, Kanimozhi said that the nuclear threat by Islamabad was inadmissible, and India will resolutely respond to military escalation by Pakistan.

The delegation described Russia as a “close and tried and tested” friend. “We naturally seek an understanding that Russia is by our side in this time of difficulty. It is better that people are aware of our suffering from state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan,” the delegation members said while answering a media question.

In her initial remarks at the press conference, Kanimozhi described the Russia visit as a “great opportunity to explain our stand” and said, “Pakistan chooses to protect the terrorists, they go ahead and spread false propaganda. We had only targeted terror hubs. India is very clear, we would not come to the table for peace talks when Pakistan continues attacking us.”

During the talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, former prime minister Mikhail Fradkov and prominent members of both the houses of the Russian Federal Assembly (Parliament) on Friday, the Russian side was sensitised about the situation post-Pahalgam terror attack and a new “normal” after the Operation Sindoor, she added.

She underscored that India was not against the people of Pakistan. “From Jawaharlal Nehru, Vajpayee to Prime Minister Modi, all have been trying to mend relations with Pakistan, but in response, we get terrorist attacks aimed at disturbing our communal harmony,” Kanimozhi pointed out.

“I am a Punjabi and was sometime back on a visit to Pakistan, people there are very friendly and want to have good relations with India, but it is their Army and the government who are against India,” one of the members, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal of AAP, added.

Responding to a Russian correspondent, member of the delegation, veteran Indian diplomat Manjeev Puri said the existing political system makes it difficult to negotiate peace.

“With whom to negotiate, with the government or army, who talk about non-state actors involved in terrorist attacks against India? Well, if they are unable to control them on their own territory, then under the UN charter, the international community should help them,” Ambassador Puri said.

The Moscow visit was very important because as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a global power, it has the clout to support India in combating terrorism, he added.

The Indian delegation members also offered tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow. It is leaving tonight for the next leg of their five-nation tour to convey India's concern at the Pak-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The other members of the delegation are Rajiv Rai of SP, Mian Altaf Ahmad of NC, Capt Brijesh Chowta of BJP, Prem Chand Gupta of RJD, and Ambassador Jawed Ashraf.

Earlier on Friday, a Foreign Ministry statement issued after Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with the visiting parliamentary delegation expressed readiness to increase close cooperation on the issue at regional and global venues.

“A decisive commitment to an uncompromising joint fight against all forms of terrorism was confirmed. Readiness was expressed to increase close cooperation on these issues at regional and global venues, primarily in the UN, BRICS and SCO,” the Foreign Ministry statement said.

Prior to meeting Rudenko, the Indian parliamentarians also had “a fruitful interaction” with former prime minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Fradkov, who heads the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies (RISS) and had a detailed exchange of views at a round-table meeting with all-party members of the Russian Federation Assembly (Parliament) led by the Duma (lower house) International Affairs Committee chair Leonid Slutsky of Liberal-Democratic Party.

The delegation also met with First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs Andrey Denisov and other senators in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI VS/NPK

