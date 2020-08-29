Port Louis [Mauritius], August 29 (ANI): Indian naval ship, INS Nireekshak, which reached Mauritius few days ago is assisting in oil spill containment and salvage operations.

"Divers @indiannavy assist environment impact assessment. After deployment of 10-member Tech Response Team @IndiaCoastGuard & 30 T specialized eqpt brought on board @IAF_MCC & Evacuation of 1,000 T oil from MV Wakashio by Indian Oil (Mauritius) Ltd," High Commission of India, Port Louis said in a tweet.

On August 24, the High Commission had in a tweet said: "INS Nireekshak, a diving support vessel @indiannavy docks at Port Louis for OTR. Resources including divers on board will be available for any seaward search and rescue or medical support and specialized salvage operations relating to MV Wakashio."

Indian naval ship Nireekshak, a specialised diving support vessel, has reached Port Louis in Mauritius to help in efforts to contain an oil spill, Indian Navy said on Tuesday.

"INSNireekshak a specialised Diving Support Vessel reached Port Louis, Mauritius on Aug 24, 2020. The ship has the capability to provide assistance towards fighting oil spill and provide seaward security and medical cover off the Wakashio wreck," Navy Spokesperson said in a tweet.

India had also sent an IAF planes along with a 10-member Technical Response Team to assist Mauritius in its ongoing oil spill containment and salvage operations.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has sent a 10-member specialist team with equipment to Mauritius for supplementing the efforts.

A ship that has leaked tons of oil off the coast of Mauritius has split apart, authorities said on August 16, CNN had reported.

"At around 4.30 pm, a major detachment of the vessel's forward section was observed," the National Crisis Committee of Mauritius was quoted as saying in a statement. (ANI)

