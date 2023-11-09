  • Lifestyle
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Strikes Bold Pose in Black Bodysuit and Short Hairdo; Check Out Her Photoshoot Pic! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Strikes Bold Pose in Black Bodysuit and Short Hairdo; Check Out Her Photoshoot Pic!
  • Viral
    Sansad Khel Pratiyogita 2023: 103-Year-Old Kalawati Devi Sprints in Competition in White Saree and Sports Shoes in Varanasi, Video Surfaces Sansad Khel Pratiyogita 2023: 103-Year-Old Kalawati Devi Sprints in Competition in White Saree and Sports Shoes in Varanasi, Video Surfaces
  • Festivals
    World Freedom Day 2023: Quotes on Freedom To Share on This Day That Celebrates the 'Fall of the Berlin Wall' World Freedom Day 2023: Quotes on Freedom To Share on This Day That Celebrates the 'Fall of the Berlin Wall'
  • Videos
    Tiger 3: From Cast to Release Date - Everything You Need To Know About Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's Film Tiger 3: From Cast to Release Date - Everything You Need To Know About Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's Film
    • Close
    Search

    World News | Indian Navy Commences 14th Edition of Special Forces, Diving Refresher Camp for Mauritius Police Force at Port Louis

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Indian Navy Mobile Training Team (MTT) of Marine Commandos, also known as MARCOS, and divers have commenced the 14th edition of Special Forces & Diving Refresher Camp for the Mauritius Police Force.

    Agency News ANI| Nov 09, 2023 02:18 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Indian Navy Commences 14th Edition of Special Forces, Diving Refresher Camp for Mauritius Police Force at Port Louis
    Indian Navy commences 14th edition of Special Forces, Diving Refresher Camp for Mauritius Police Force (Photo Credits:x/@indiannavy)

    Port Louis [Mauritius], November 9 (ANI): The Indian Navy Mobile Training Team (MTT) of Marine Commandos, also known as MARCOS, and divers have commenced the 14th edition of Special Forces & Diving Refresher Camp for the Mauritius Police Force.

    The camp is currently happening at Port Louis in Mauritius.

    Also Read | World Freedom Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the United States Federal Observance.

    The Indian Navy took to their social media X, and stated, "IndianNavy's Mobile Training Team (MTT) of Marine Commandos #MARCOs & Divers have commenced the 14th edition of Special Forces & Diving Refresher Camp for the Mauritius Police Force at Port Louis, Mauritius."

    https://twitter.com/indiannavy/status/1722455014550171662?s=20

    Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: 39 Journalists and Media workers Killed So Far in Gaza Strip Since October 7.

    India has close, longstanding relations with Mauritius, an island nation in the Western Indian Ocean, owing to historical, demographic and cultural reasons.

    Mauritius was one of the handful of countries with which independent India established diplomatic relations in 1948, even before the independence of Mauritius.

    According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the leadership of the two countries enjoys a high level of trust and mutual understanding, which is reflected in the continued high-level political engagement.

    These special ties have also resulted in uniquely close cooperation in maritime security, development partnership, capacity-building, and cooperation in international fora.

    The close bonds are also evident in the numerous India-assisted development projects that dot the Mauritian landscape. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tiger 3: From Cast to Release Date - Everything You Need To Know About Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's Film Tiger 3: From Cast to Release Date - Everything You Need To Know About Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's Film
    Close
    Search

    World News | Indian Navy Commences 14th Edition of Special Forces, Diving Refresher Camp for Mauritius Police Force at Port Louis

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Indian Navy Mobile Training Team (MTT) of Marine Commandos, also known as MARCOS, and divers have commenced the 14th edition of Special Forces & Diving Refresher Camp for the Mauritius Police Force.

    Agency News ANI| Nov 09, 2023 02:18 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Indian Navy Commences 14th Edition of Special Forces, Diving Refresher Camp for Mauritius Police Force at Port Louis
    Indian Navy commences 14th edition of Special Forces, Diving Refresher Camp for Mauritius Police Force (Photo Credits:x/@indiannavy)

    Port Louis [Mauritius], November 9 (ANI): The Indian Navy Mobile Training Team (MTT) of Marine Commandos, also known as MARCOS, and divers have commenced the 14th edition of Special Forces & Diving Refresher Camp for the Mauritius Police Force.

    The camp is currently happening at Port Louis in Mauritius.

    Also Read | World Freedom Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the United States Federal Observance.

    The Indian Navy took to their social media X, and stated, "IndianNavy's Mobile Training Team (MTT) of Marine Commandos #MARCOs & Divers have commenced the 14th edition of Special Forces & Diving Refresher Camp for the Mauritius Police Force at Port Louis, Mauritius."

    https://twitter.com/indiannavy/status/1722455014550171662?s=20

    Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: 39 Journalists and Media workers Killed So Far in Gaza Strip Since October 7.

    India has close, longstanding relations with Mauritius, an island nation in the Western Indian Ocean, owing to historical, demographic and cultural reasons.

    Mauritius was one of the handful of countries with which independent India established diplomatic relations in 1948, even before the independence of Mauritius.

    According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the leadership of the two countries enjoys a high level of trust and mutual understanding, which is reflected in the continued high-level political engagement.

    These special ties have also resulted in uniquely close cooperation in maritime security, development partnership, capacity-building, and cooperation in international fora.

    The close bonds are also evident in the numerous India-assisted development projects that dot the Mauritian landscape. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Copenhagen vs Man United
    50K+ searches
    Real Madrid vs Braga
    50K+ searches
    Arsenal vs Sevilla
    20K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    20K+ searches
    Bayern vs Galatasaray
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all

  • GOP Presidential Debate: Nikki Haley Calls Vivek Ramaswamy 'S**m' as Fight Between Republicans Gets Nastier (Watch Videos)

  • Vocal For Local Campaign: JP Nadda Purchases Local Products as He Participates in PM Narendra Modi's Initiative To Promote India-Made Items (Watch Videos)

  • Sadananda Gowda To Retire? h Command To Retire From Electoral Politics, Says BS Yediyurappa (Watch Video)Former Karnataka CM Instructed by BJP Hig

  • South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About SA vs AFG CWC Match in Ahmedabad

  • World Freedom Day 2023: Quotes on Freedom To Share on This Day That Celebrates the 'Fall of the Berlin Wall'

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Copenhagen vs Man United
    50K+ searches
    Real Madrid vs Braga
    50K+ searches
    Arsenal vs Sevilla
    20K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    20K+ searches
    Bayern vs Galatasaray
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    Currency
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma