World News | Indian Navy Commences 14th Edition of Special Forces, Diving Refresher Camp for Mauritius Police Force at Port Louis

Port Louis [Mauritius], November 9 (ANI): The Indian Navy Mobile Training Team (MTT) of Marine Commandos, also known as MARCOS, and divers have commenced the 14th edition of Special Forces & Diving Refresher Camp for the Mauritius Police Force.

The camp is currently happening at Port Louis in Mauritius.

The Indian Navy took to their social media X, and stated, "IndianNavy's Mobile Training Team (MTT) of Marine Commandos #MARCOs & Divers have commenced the 14th edition of Special Forces & Diving Refresher Camp for the Mauritius Police Force at Port Louis, Mauritius."

India has close, longstanding relations with Mauritius, an island nation in the Western Indian Ocean, owing to historical, demographic and cultural reasons.

Mauritius was one of the handful of countries with which independent India established diplomatic relations in 1948, even before the independence of Mauritius.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the leadership of the two countries enjoys a high level of trust and mutual understanding, which is reflected in the continued high-level political engagement.

These special ties have also resulted in uniquely close cooperation in maritime security, development partnership, capacity-building, and cooperation in international fora.

The close bonds are also evident in the numerous India-assisted development projects that dot the Mauritian landscape. (ANI)

