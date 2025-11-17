Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday expressed shock over a bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian pilgrims.

The Telangana government said it is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh after local media reported that Indian Umrah pilgrims were killed in the accident.

In an official statement, the state government confirmed that chief minister Revanth Reddy has alerted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with embassy authorities.

Reportedly several residents from Hyderabad were on the bus that was travelling from Mecca to Madina, according to the Telangana CMO.

Telangana Chief Secretary in Hyderabad, Ramakrishna Rao alerted the Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal who is in Delhi. He ordered to collect details on how many people belonging to our state are in the accident and provide them immediately as per the CMO.

A control room was set up in the Secretariat to monitor the situation.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

