World News | Indian Student Fatally Stabbed in Canada; Housemate Arrested

Ottawa, Dec 6 (PTI) A 22-year-old Indian student was stabbed to death during an altercation in Canada's Ontario province, according to the police, who have arrested and charged the victim's housemate with second-degree murder in connection with the case.

Gurasis Singh, a first-year business management student at Lambton College, was stabbed on Sunday in Sarnia, police said in a statement.

The police received an emergency call for a report of a stabbing at 194 Queen Street, where Singh and the 36-year-old accused Crossley Hunter were residents of a rooming house.

They located Singh's dead body and took Hunter into custody.

In a later statement, police said Singh and Hunter were involved in a physical altercation while in the kitchen, where the latter accessed a knife and stabbed Singh multiple times, killing him.

Police said they did not believe the crime to be racially motivated "at this time".

Sarnia Police Chief Derek Davis said that despite the arrest, the "complex investigation" is ongoing.

