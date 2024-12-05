A Indian student was allegedly killed in Canada's Ontario recently. According to reports, the students identified as Gurasis Singh was allegedly stabbed to death in Ontario's Sarnia. It is also reported that Gurasis Singh was studying business at Lambton College and was fatally stabbed by Crossley Hunter (36). After the incident, the police arrested Hunter who was charged with second-degree murder. Meanwhile, the Lambton College is assisting Singh's family with funeral and repatriation arrangements. Chandigarh: Students Express Concern as Canada Ends Fast-track SDS Visa Program.

Indian Student Killed in Canada

Sarnia Ontario, (Canada) police report that 22-year-old international student Gurasis Singh, studying business at Lambton College, was fatally stabbed. A 36-year-old, Crossley Hunter, is charged with second-degree murder. Lambton College is assisting Singh’s family with funeral… pic.twitter.com/gUGWlvGrbp — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)