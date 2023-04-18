Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): India on Monday hosted its 100th G20 meeting, the Meeting of Agriculture Chief Scientists (MACS) in Varanasi. The meeting was inaugurated by Union Minister VK Singh.

As per an official release, six meetings are proposed in Varanasi. In the meeting, representatives of 20 powerful countries discussed nutrition-rich foods, food security and climate-friendly farming, giving the message of a healthy world.

In view of the G20 meeting in Varanasi, the Yogi government made elaborate security and other arrangements for delegates from different countries.

The entire city and the Ganga Ghats have also been beautifully decorated for the occasion.

Addressing the opening ceremony, VK Singh said that the G20 summit is being held in India this year due to the efforts of the Government of India.

"Among the meetings to be held before the conference, the important meeting of the Agriculture Working Group has started in Varanasi today. It is noteworthy that on the call of the Prime Minister, the United Nations declared the year 2023 as Miletus Year. So, the delegates will emphasize the inclusion of coarse grains (millets) in our main food during the three-day meeting," he remarked.

He added that the delegations are not only being introduced to the taste of millets but are also being taken to meet farmers and interact with start-ups.

"The global market for millets was USD 470 million and it is estimated that by 2026, its gross annual growth rate will increase by 4.5 per cent," Singh said.

In view of these facts, it is likely that now the consumption of coarse grains will increase in India as well as in the world.

This will not only create new jobs in India but also in other parts of the world, increase farmers' income and ensure food-nutritional security.

On Tuesday, delegates will discuss digital agriculture and sustainable agricultural value chains, and public-private partnerships in agricultural research and development, and discuss this in the G20 communique by the MACS communique.

About 80 delegates from G20 member countries, i.e., Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, USA and Apart from the European Union, invited guest countries to include Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, UAE, Vietnam and international organizations such as United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, World Health Organisation, World Trade Organisation, International Labor Organisation, FSB, OECD, Chairpersons of regional organizations AU, AUDA-NEPAD, ASEAN and special invitees by India i.e., International Solar Alliance, CDR and Asian Development Bank are participating in this three-day meeting. (ANI)

