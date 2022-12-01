By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Calling India's G20 Presidency a chance to centre the realities of what's happening to people outside of the West, including on issues of technology or climate change, Nanjira Sambuli, fellow, Technology and International affairs program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, while speaking to ANI at the Global Technology Summit, added that India has a great opportunity to pivot the focus of the world to the developing communities.

"I think India has a great opportunity to pivot the focus of the world to the developing communities or the global south and set off what will be a series of G20 presidency is held by developing countries and emerging markets. So, for the first time, there is a great opportunity to center the realities of what's happening to people outside of the West, including on issues of technology or climate change and so on and so forth. I think it's been great here to discuss that and to help generate ideas on how they could bring Focus to the real issues about people who are in real crisis and real opportunities also lie beyond Europe and the U.S", she said.

Further talking about India-Africa efforts in combating the issue of terrorism, she said there is a great opportunity for India to also work with the African continent and jointly address the issues.

"There is a great opportunity in fact for India to also work with the African continent whether it's a set of countries, regional communities and so on to really find common ground or addressing jointly issues that they face based on the different history's shared challenges and share opportunities. And I think there is always an opportunity and I think we've heard infact that this would be a big priority of India-Africa connection," she said.

Talking about the challenges of geopolitics and technology, she stressed the fact that both regions are trying to figure out how to unlock the potential of their people and to focus on what helps us deliver on the potential of technology for our societies.

"In geopolitics and technology, I think both regions are trying to figure out how to connect their people to unlock the potential of digital technologies and and digital economies to benefit their people. There will be different ways to get there and I think getting involved in whether one particular corners of the world or one power approach is better than the other does not serve any of us. I think both regions have a saying when bulls or elephants fight it is that grass that suffers so we have to focus on what helps us deliver on the potential of technology for our societies," she added.

She was speaking at the seventh edition of the Global Technology Summit, which kicked off in New Delhi on Tuesday and ended on Thursday. The summit is India's annual event on Geotechnology and is co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India.

The theme for this year's summit was 'Geopolitics of Technology. (ANI)

