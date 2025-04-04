Yangon [Myanmar], April 4 (ANI): In the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, India has emerged as a steadfast ally, swiftly deploying extensive relief and rescue operations under Operation Brahma, earning widespread appreciation from the Indian diaspora and local communities alike.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army medical teams, and substantial humanitarian aid--including 625 metric tonnes of relief goods--have bolstered Myanmar's recovery efforts, particularly in hard-hit Mandalay, showcasing India's role as a first responder in the region.

Rajul Goenka, President of the Myanmar-India Business Chamber, highlighted the collaborative spirit, stating that both Indian and Myanmar communities work hand in hand "during both prosperous times and even these difficult times".

"The Indian community is working hand in hand with the Myanmar community during both prosperous times and even these difficult times, which Myanmar is facing. We are helping the community by providing relief goods, medicines and manpower to support the relief effort happening in Mandalay," Goenka said.

Parthipan, Secretary of Sanatan Dharma Swayam Sewak Sangh, praised India's prompt action and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for support and boosting morale during such times.

"At this time, India has taken action immediately. We have been here for 3 generations. In such a matter, India extended a helping hand immediately. The action of PM Modi gave us a lot of strength," he said.

Ravindra Jain, President of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO), who has lived in Myanmar for 16 years, lauded India's unique contribution.

"The way our (Indian) government has extended a helping hand to Myanmar, the people here keep praising our government and telling us that India is doing good work. India is the only country from where doctors have come here... Everyone here recognises India's work as the best," Jain told ANI, emphasising the deployment of medical teams as a standout feature of India's aid.

Dr Ram Niwas, a social worker and professor of Sanskrit and Pali language, pointed to the deep historical ties underpinning this support.

"There are ancient ties between the two nations. Buddhism has contributed to that bond in the modern era. India's rapid response is definitely a milestone," he said, framing the effort as a continuation of a centuries-old connection.

The operation reflects India's commitment to being a first responder in the region, providing essential search and rescue, medical aid, and disaster relief in the wake of the March 28 earthquake. The Indian Army has also set up a Field Hospital, providing medical support to the people.

According to the Indian Army's release, the medical team successfully conducted 23 surgeries, over 1,300 laboratory investigations, and 103 X-ray procedures as of Thursday evening.

According to Al Jazeera, which cited the country's television report, more than 3,000 people are now confirmed dead in Myanmar as the military announced a truce amid the natural calamity.

Operation Brahma is a comprehensive effort involving multiple branches of the Indian government to address the widespread devastation caused by the earthquake and support Myanmar's recovery. (ANI)

