By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India] November 30 (ANI): India's digital infrastructure has showcased to the world how inclusion can happen and technology need not be exclusionary, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi has said.

Speaking at the Global Technology Summit here on Wednesday, the Union Minister highlighted how India's technology and talent have showcased transformation by opening 43 million bank accounts in four months.

"India's tech and talent have actually showcased how transformation can happen. We opened 43 million bank accounts in four months, linked to the person's Aadhaar along with their mobile number. Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile Yojana became a system for handing out welfare process," the Minister said.

"Implementation of Digital India is not an exclusionary process; it is not a process that you have to be tech savvy to understand it. It is the application of technology to benefit the common man. It's serving the purpose of good governance," she added.

Referring to India's G20 Presidency, the minister said India will showcase its civilizational values and its strides in technology.

"It is the first time India will be showcasing its might both in its civilization value system along with technology, transforming the world giving its right values with a civilization base. Digital infrastructure as it exists in the country has showcased to the world how inclusion can happen and technology need not be dividing the world in terms of exclusionist policy but it can also have inclusive elements," she added.

The Global Technology Summit being held here in a hybrid format will conclude on December 1.

The Summit is India's annual flagship event on Geotechnology and is co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India. The theme for this year's Summit is 'Geopolitics of Technology'. (ANI)

