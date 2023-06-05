Istanbul, Jun 5 (PTI) IndiGo aims to carry 100 million passengers in the year ending March 2024, as the carrier adds more domestic and international routes, its CEO Pieter Elbers said on Monday.

The budget carrier flew 86 million passengers in FY23.

At a media briefing on the sidelines of the IATA World Air Transport Summit here, Elbers said the airline expects to have around 350 planes in its fleet by the end of this fiscal (FY24).

Currently, the carrier has more than 300 aircraft.

IndiGo is India's largest airline with more than 57 per cent domestic market share.

To a query on bilateral flying rights, Elbers said it is up to the government to decide on whether to give more rights or not. It requires a "tailor-made approach," he added. PTI RAM

(The correspondent is in Istanbul on the invitation of IATA)

