Jakarta [Indonesia], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,189 within one day to 617,820, with the death toll adding by 166 to 18,819, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 4,460 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 505,836.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,298 new cases, Central Java 917, West Java 855, East Java 791 and South Sulawesi 312.

No more new positive cases were found in Gorontalo province. (ANI/Xinhua)

