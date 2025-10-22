Tokyo [Japan], October 22 (ANI): The Indian Navy's indigenously built Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri took part in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25) held from October 16 to 18, 2025, and reached Yokosuka Port in Japan on October 21 for the harbour phase.

According to the Ministry of Defence, before arriving at Yokosuka, INS Sahyadri joined Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships Asahi, Oumi, and the Submarine Jinryu for the sea phase. The ships carried out advanced anti-submarine warfare and missile defence drills, along with flying operations and underway replenishment (refuelling and supply operations at sea). These exercises helped improve coordination between the two navies and strengthened cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, set up in 2014 to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the harbour phase in Yokosuka, the crews of INS Sahyadri and JMSDF ships participated in professional and cultural exchanges, including cross-deck visits, joint operational planning, sharing of best practices, and a yoga session. The port call is also part of INS Sahyadri's ongoing Long Range Deployment in the Indo-Pacific, the Ministry said.

Commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri showcases India's progress in indigenous defence technology and supports the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India). The stealth frigate has taken part in several important operational deployments and joint exercises with other countries.

At Yokosuka, INS Sahyadri was received by R Madhu Sudan, Charge d'Affaires of the Indian Embassy in Japan, and Rear Admiral Yamaguchi Nobohisa, Chief of Staff, JMSDF Yokosuka District. The ship is commanded by Captain Rajat Kumar, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said in a post on X.

The Japanese Self-Defence Fleet said that the JAIMEX-25 exercise was conducted west of Kyushu with support from the 2nd Artillery Brigade of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and the Western Aircraft Control and Warning Wing of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF). The JMSDF said such high-level joint drills strengthen tactical skills and deepen coordination with India and other friendly navies, contributing to peace and stability in the region.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), defence ties between India and Japan have grown stronger in recent years, with both countries sharing similar views on peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.

After the election of Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her on X, saying, "I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond." (ANI)

