Signing of the bilateral agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Doha, Qatar on October 19. (File Photo/X@Zabehulah_M33)

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 22 (ANI): The Ministry of National Defence of Afghanistan issued a clarification regarding the recent ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, highlighting key points, including the resolution of all matters through dialogue, as discussed by the Islamic Emirate's Defence Minister during a press conference.

The ministry posted on X, emphasizing, "Islamic Emirate's Defense Minister has provided a comprehensive explanation during a press conference, concerning the agreement with Pakistan; no further information exists beyond that."

According to the clarification, "The agreement completely emphasizes ceasefire, mutual respect, the avoidance of attacks on each other's security forces, civilians, and facilities, the resolution of all matters through dialogue, and not facilitating attacks against one another." The ministry concluded, "Any statements beyond these terms are invalid."

This clarification follows the spokesperson of Afghanistan's announcement on Sunday that a comprehensive ceasefire had been mutually agreed upon between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Qatar, formalized through a bilateral agreement.

Sharing details via a series of posts on X, the spokesperson thanked Qatar and Turkiye for their "instrumental role" in facilitating the negotiations that led to the agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, it was decided that neither country will undertake hostile actions against the other, nor support groups carrying out attacks against the Government of Pakistan. Both sides also committed to refraining from targeting security forces, civilians, or critical infrastructure.

The spokesperson emphasized, "...Both sides reaffirm their commitment to peace, mutual respect, ...and the maintenance of strong and constructive neighborly relations. Both sides are committed to resolving issues and disputes through dialogue. A comprehensive and meaningful ceasefire has been mutually agreed upon. It has been decided that neither country will undertake any hostile actions against the other, nor will they support groups carrying out attacks against the Government of Pakistan. Both sides will refrain from targeting each other's security forces, civilians, or critical infrastructure."

For effective implementation and to review bilateral claims, the spokesperson noted that a mechanism will be established in the future, under the mediation of intermediary countries.

The ceasefire agreement follows a statement from Qatar on Saturday (local time) announcing that Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" after intense border clashes, with plans for follow-up talks to ensure its "sustainability."

The Qatari Foreign Ministry emphasized that both sides would also hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the durability and implementation of the ceasefire and to foster long-term peace and stability between the two neighbouring nations.

This diplomatic breakthrough comes in the context of deadly clashes along the border. On Friday, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, killing 17 people, including three Afghan cricketers.

According to Tolo News, the airstrikes targeted residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts, causing significant civilian casualties, highlighting the urgent need for a sustained ceasefire. (ANI)

