Tel Aviv [Israel], June 15 (ANI): A large fire was reported on Saturday night at a strategic complex near Haifa in northern Israel after Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones, MEHR News Agency reported, citing local media.

According to reports by the Times of Israel, at least four people were killed after Iran launched dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel, with one missile striking the Arab city of Tamra, east of Haifa.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Embarks on Cyprus, Canada and Croatia Tour, Says 'Opportunity to Galvanise Global Understanding on Tackling Terrorism'.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it launched a wave of ballistic missiles and drones against Israel as part of its "True Promise III" operation.

The IRGC's Telegram channel specifically mentioned that a massive fire was ignited in the Haifa refinery as a result of the missile attack.

Also Read | Melissa Hortman Dies: Search On for Suspect Who Posed As Police Officer and Fatally Shot Democratic Lawmaker and Her Husband; Minnesota Guv Tim Walz Calls It a 'Politically Motivated Assassination'.

Israeli media outlets have confirmed a significant fire at a strategic site in the area.

Reports indicate that four people have been killed in the incident, as per the MEHR News agency.

"A new wave of combined offensive operation True Promise III using a combination of drones and missiles was launched by the IRGC Aerospace Force in response to renewed attacks by the Zionist regime," the IRGC public relations said.

The Israeli military reported that one person was killed and three others were wounded in Iran's attack on the northern occupied territories. However, other sources cited varying casualty numbers, with some reporting two deaths and three injuries in the city of Tamra near Haifa.

According to the Times of Israel, a ballistic missile struck a two-story building in Tamra, east of Haifa, resulting in one fatality and 13 injuries.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian news agency Sama reported a significantly higher toll, stating that six people have been killed and 499 injured in Iran's retaliatory attack on Israeli territory since the previous night.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1934054311736021469

Sharing a video on X, the Israeli Defence Forces wrote, "Iran launched UAVs at Israel tonight. This is us intercepting many of them"

https://x.com/IDF/status/1934033330216825209

Further, Israel confirmed that they have completed an extensive series of strikes on targets in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project.

The targets included the Iranian Ministry of Defence headquarters, the headquarters of the SPND nuclear project, and additional targets, which advanced the Iranian regime's efforts to obtain a nuclear weapon and where the Iranian regime hid its nuclear archive.

Amid the Middle East tensions, Israeli Defence Forces said that, "Iran made its intentions clear; we had no choice but to act."

"As Iran moves toward nuclear weapons and targeting innocent civilians, the IDF is taking action to protect Israel and to stop a threat the world can't afford to ignore," the IDF said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)