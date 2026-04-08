Tehran [Iran], April 8 (ANI): Iran on Wednesday blamed Israel for jeopardising the fragile ceasefire in the region between the US and Iran to halt the hostilities for two weeks, warning that continued attacks on Lebanon by Israeli forces could lead to the collapse of the agreement and renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Iranian State Media Press TV.

According to a senior Iranian security official, the world is witnessing violations of the temporary ceasefire by Israel, noting that Israel's actions, including strikes on Lebanon, are increasing the stakes for the United States to keep the deal intact, as reported by Press TV.

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"The entire world is witnessing the Zionist regime violating a fragile and temporary ceasefire and that Iran may rise to a comprehensive defence at any moment," the official told Press TV.

"By violating the ceasefire while simultaneously attacking Lebanon and Iran, this regime is raising the cost of the agreement for the United States. Now is the time for the mediating country to step in and put this aggressive regime in its place," the official added.

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Warning of consequences if the truce collapses, the official stated that Iran would again close the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which was a critical talking point to conclude the ceasefire deal between US and Iran.

"If this ceasefire is broken, the Zionist regime will be responsible, and we will punish the aggressor -- and the calm that resulted from the guided reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will quickly come to an end," the official stated, as quoted by Press TV.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that Tehran has blocked the strategic Strait of Hormuz once again due to Israel's intensified offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

As reported by IRNA, Iran has halted the passage of oil tankers through the strategic waterway following Israeli strikes on Lebanon, raising fresh concerns over global energy supply routes.

Despite the ceasefire agreement announced by Trump on Tuesday, Israel has continued its military operations in Lebanon.

According to Al Jazeera, citing Lebanon's Health Ministry, at least 89 people have been killed and over 800 injured in Israeli attacks across the country on Wednesday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also confirmed that the strikes were part of a major coordinated operation targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

In a statement shared on Telegram, the IDF said it carried out its largest coordinated strike since the start of Operation "Roaring Lion", hitting more than 100 Hezbollah command centres and military sites across Beirut, the Beqaa Valley and southern Lebanon.

IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, said, "We will continue striking the Hezbollah terror organisation and will utilise every operational opportunity. We will not compromise the security of the residents of northern Israel. We will continue to strike with determination."

According to the IDF, the targets included intelligence command centres, headquarters used for planning attacks, and infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's missile and naval capabilities, as well as assets of its elite Radwan Force and aerial units. The military said the operation was based on precise intelligence and had been planned over several weeks.

The IDF further alleged that much of the targeted infrastructure was located within civilian areas, accusing Hezbollah of using civilians as human shields. It added that measures were taken to minimise harm to non-combatants. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)