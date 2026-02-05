Tehran [Iran], February 5 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to take place in Muscat on Friday morning.

Announcing the development on X, Araghchi wrote, "Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat on about 10 am Friday. I'm grateful to our Omani brothers for making all necessary arrangements."

The announcement comes as Iran and the United States prepare for another round of indirect nuclear negotiations after Tehran requested that the venue be shifted from Istanbul, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

Earlier Iranian media said the discussions would be limited strictly to Iran's peaceful nuclear energy programme and the removal of sanctions, with no scope for raising other matters, a position Tehran has consistently maintained.

Araghchi is expected to lead the Iranian delegation, joined by senior diplomats Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi. The US side will be represented by White House special envoy Steve Witkoff, according to the reports. The negotiations will be conducted indirectly, with Oman serving as mediator.

The format is expected to mirror earlier rounds held before last June's US-Israeli war on Iran, which disrupted the diplomatic process, Press TV said in a separate report.

Araghchi and Witkoff had led five rounds of nuclear talks last year, but the process was halted after Israel launched what Iranian officials described as an unprovoked war of aggression just two days before a planned sixth round. The conflict, later joined by the United States, reportedly resulted in more than a thousand deaths in Iran and caused extensive damage to civilian, military, and scientific facilities.

Against this backdrop, Tehran has repeatedly stated that any engagement with Washington must remain confined to nuclear issues, ruling out negotiations over Iran's missile programme or regional role. Iranian officials have also said talks can only succeed if held in an atmosphere free from threats and what they described as illogical or illegal demands, according to Press TV.

Senior officials, including Ali Shamkhani, advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, have stressed that respect and realism are essential for progress in discussions with the United States.

The renewed diplomatic effort comes amid escalating tensions across West Asia and a heightened US military presence in the region.

In early January, US President Donald Trump warned Iran of attacks if the country harmed "peaceful protesters." Days later, coordinated assaults struck police stations, military installations and civilian infrastructure in several Iranian cities, triggering a security response. Iranian officials said the attacks were aimed at causing mass casualties and destabilising urban centres as a precursor to renewed American aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Since Trump's latest warnings, Iranian authorities, including senior military officials, have issued strong cautions to Washington and its allies against any fresh miscalculation, saying the country's level of military preparedness has now surpassed pre-war levels. (ANI)

