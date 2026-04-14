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Tehran [Iran], April 14 (ANI): Iran has called for compensation from five Arab countries, accusing them of enabling "US-Israeli aggression" by allowing their territories to be used for attacks against the country, the Iranian state media, Press TV, reported.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Security Council President Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative Amir-Saeid Iravani rejected compensation demands made by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Jordan.

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The letter stated that under the current circumstances, these countries "cannot lawfully invoke Article 51 of the UN Charter (the right to self-defence) vis-a-vis Iran as they facilitated the US-Israel aggression."

Tehran asserted that it is "the victim of aggression" and is exercising its inherent right of self-defence, the envoy wrote in the letter.

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According to the letter, in some cases, " unlawful armed attacks against civilian targets inside Iran have been carried out directly by those states."

Iran's mission called on the five countries to immediately halt "internationally wrongful acts" by allowing their territories to be used for attacks and, in certain instances, participating directly in such actions, as reported by Press TV.

It further argued that these actions constitute breaches of international obligations, engaging the states' responsibility under international law.

Iravani reiterated that the countries should make "full reparation to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including compensation for all material and moral damage sustained as a result of their internationally wrongful acts."

In a letter sent on Monday, Iravani denounced Washington's move as an "illegal act of aggression" that threatens regional and international peace and security.

"The imposition of a naval blockade is a gross violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Iravani wrote, adding that the measure was publicly announced by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on April 12.

He said the US action violates Article 2, paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force, and constitutes "a textbook example of aggression under international law."

The ambassador added that the illegal blockade also seriously violates the fundamental principles of the international law of the sea.

"By attempting to prevent maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports, the United States is illegally interfering in the exercise of the sovereign rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran and violating the rights of third states and legitimate maritime trade in accordance with international law," the letter stated.

Iravani stressed that Iran "firmly and in the strongest possible terms rejects and condemns the illegal action of the United States," and said Tehran reserves its "inherent right" to take "all necessary and proportionate measures to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests."

He further warned that the United States " bears full responsibility for this internationally wrongful act and all its consequences, including its effects on regional and international peace and security."

Calling for urgent international intervention, the Iranian envoy urged the UN Security Council to condemn the blockade and take steps to halt escalation, saying the situation poses a serious threat to stability in an already volatile region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)