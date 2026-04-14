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A 22-second public service announcement produced by the Hougang Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) in Singapore has transcended its local origins to become a global viral sensation. Originally released on April 1, 2026, the video, designed to raise awareness about the deceptive nature of internet love scams, has amassed over five million views and has recently inspired several international police departments to recreate its unique format. The short clip also led to a spike in searches for "Singapore viral video" and "viral Singapore video" online.

What Is In 'Singapore Viral Video'?

The video features 35-year-old Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Benjamin Cheah, who cleverly subverts viewer expectations through a series of visual misdirections. The clip begins with ASP Cheah appearing to hold a mug, only to reveal that another person is actually lifting the item.

In a further twist, the officer demonstrates that his voice is being lip-synced to a recording. The video concludes with the revelation that the entire scene was filmed through a mirror, with the final message: "Don't believe everything you see online. Because what you see is not even the real me."

The video’s creative approach caught the attention of international figures, including Emmy Award-winning American personality Bobby Berk and actor Andie Chen, and has since sparked a wave of "imitation" content.

Viral Singapore Video Controversy

Police departments in Taiwan, specifically the Banqiao Police and the Kaohsiung Police Criminal Investigation Department (KPCID), released Mandarin-language versions of the video that replicate the Hougang NPC original scene-for-scene.

Banqiao Police Recreate Viral Hougang Neighbourhood Police Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 新北市政府警察局板橋分局 (@banqiaopolice)

Kaohsiung Police Criminal Investigation Department Recreates Viral Hougang Neighbourhood Police Video on Love Scams

While the remakes sparked plagarism controversy and drew criticism from some netizens for a lack of original credit, ASP Cheah responded positively to the posts, praising the Taiwanese officers for their efforts in spreading the anti-scam message. He wrote on Banqiao Police's Instagram post: "Well done friends from Taiwan! Awesome! Friends from Taiwan police!" He also left a similar comment on KPCID's Instagram post.

Love Scams in Singapore

The viral success comes at a critical time for law enforcement. According to Singapore Police Force data, internet love scams remain a significant concern. In 2025 alone, roughly 920 cases were reported in Singapore, resulting in total losses of approximately USD 24.9 million.

Authorities emphasize that scammers often groom victims over long periods, using attractive profile pictures and emotional manipulation to solicit funds. The Hougang NPC video serves as a stark reminder that digital personas can be easily manufactured, urging citizens to remain vigilant when interacting with strangers online.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Hougang Neighbourhood Police Centre Facebook). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).